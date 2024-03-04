‘Old soul’ Jordan Poole takes swipe at new generation’s social media obsession: “Clickbait and making fun of people”

Jordan Poole hasn't had a good season since being traded from the Golden State Warriors. The Washington Wizards star has been the subject of social media ridicule since he joined the Wizards.

NBA analysts and former players have also expressed their displeasure with Jordan Poole's attitude and game since he took on the leadership role with the Wizards.

However, despite being one of the trendiest players on social media for all the wrong reasons, Poole knows how to keep himself motivated. In a recent interview, Poole said that he is an old soul when it comes to social media, which has helped him maintain a sane mind throughout his career.

“I’m more of an old soul if that makes sense. So that goes to the new generation who wants to post everything," Poole said. "It’s about the views, it’s about the clickbait, it’s about making fun of people online. That’s just what’s hot.”

Jordan Poole also added that nowadays, players are conditioning their identity through their online presence. Alluding to players posting workout videos, Poole said his love for basketball is not validated through his online presence.

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons slams Jordan Poole for bad attitude

Earlier, retired NBA great Kevin Garnett chastised Poole for disrespecting his teammates and coaching staff during a huddle.

In November 2023, Poole and the Wizards faced the Detroit Pistons, the worst team in the NBA this season. While the Wizards are also among the worst teams in the league, Jordan Poole’s behavior caught the attention of former NBA player Chandler Parsons.

Poole had an open three-pointer against the Pistons. However, Poole ignored the open shot and attempted a layup, which Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson blocked.

Discussing the game on “FanDuel’s Run It Back NBA” show, the former NBA player slammed Poole for his immature attitude on the floor.

“Here’s the thing, this is Jordan Poole in a nutshell, right? He’s young, he’s immature and he’s arrogant. That is all three of those things—is this play, and that’s why he’s had some personality issues,” Parsons said of Poole.

“The kid can hoop. He belongs in the NBA, but this is the stuff he does that annoys a coaching staff, that annoys his teammates—this is the frustrating stuff.”

It has been a bad season for the Wizards and Poole. He has been having one of the worst shooting seasons in the league. He is shooting 40% from the field and 31% from the three-point line.