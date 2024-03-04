Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 4, 2024

There are six games on the NBA schedule for Monday, including the Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz. It's the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Jazz winning the first matchup 123-108 at the Capitol One Center in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 25.

Lauri Markkanen torched the Wizards with 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. John Collins had 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk each scored 19 points off the bench. Kyle Kuzma had 26 points for Washington, but it was not enough.

Monday's game will be the 114th regular-season matchup between the Wizards and the Jazz. The two teams have split the season series in the past two years, but the Jazz have won six of their last 10 games against the Wizards.

Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz game is on Monday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. It starts at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the MNMT Sports Network in Washington, D.C. and KJZZ in Utah.

Moneyline: Wizards (+200) vs Jazz (-240)

Spread: Wizards +6 (-110) vs Jazz -6 (-110)

Total (O/U): Wizards o238 (-115) vs Jazz u238 (-105)

Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz preview

The Washington Wizards are on a 14-game losing streak and have not won a game since Jan. 29. It's an understatement that the Wizards are struggling and could have a worse record than the Detroit Pistons once the season is over. They are coming off a 25-point loss to the LA Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are on a three-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last 10 games. The Jazz's last two losses to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat were very close, but it seems like they are content developing players such as Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks.

Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz starting lineups

There is only one player on the Washington Wizards' injury report – Isaiah Livers. Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is expected to use a starting five consisting of Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz have two players listed as injured (Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen) and one player not with the team (Otto Porter Jr.). Head coach Will Hardy will likely stick to a starting lineup of Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Taylor Hendricks and John Collins.

Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Kyle Kuzma has an over/under of 23.5 points and is projected to score 23.4 points. Kuzma has been on fire recently, scoring at least 24 points four times in his last six games. Bet on him to go over and score more than 23.5 points against the Jazz.

Collin Sexton is projected to score 22 points and go under 22.5 points on Monday. Sexton has not scored more than 22 points in his last five games, so bet on him to go under against the Wizards.

John Collins is favored to go under 16.5 points and is projected to score 15.2 points. Collins has scored at least 17 points in three of his last five games. Take the risk and bet on him to score more than 16.5 points.

Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Washington Wizards are the underdogs heading into the game against the Utah Jazz. The Wizards have the worst record in the NBA this season and they have not won a game since Jan. 29.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Jazz will get the win and cover the spread, and the total will go over.

