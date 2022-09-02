"Omg they gave up six first rounds for this?", "Wolves fans think this man makes them a contender in the west" - Fans send in hysterical reactions to Rudy Gobert's offensive mishap in a France vs Germany game

Rudy Gobert achieved viral status yet again as the Frenchman bricked a shot attempt against Dennis Schroder at the 2022 EuroBasket. Fans sent in hilarious reactions to the NBA superstar's mishap when France took on Germany in the group stage of the competition.

However, things did not go as planned for France, who were led by Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert, as Germany overwhelmed them to come away with a sizeable 76-63 win. The German defense held France to less than 20 points in almost every quarter.

While the loss in itself was bad, Rudy Gobert cut a particularly sorry figure for himself in one particular play. While he has been praised for his defensive skills, Gobert hasn't been given the same attention as an offensive force.

This was highlighted when he failed to exploit a matchup against Dennis Schoder in the paint. With the Frenchman missing everything on his shot attempt, fans sent in hysterical reactions to roast the Timberwolves star.

Itamar @Itamar_17_10 They really say Rudy Gobert can't post up... here he goes to work on Dennis Schroder: They really say Rudy Gobert can't post up... here he goes to work on Dennis Schroder: https://t.co/j1s54GvDDo

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Łöñńęÿ @lonney12345 @Itamar_17_10 His offensive bag is laughably bad man @Itamar_17_10 His offensive bag is laughably bad man

Rockets Tribune @rocketstribune Itamar @Itamar_17_10 They really say Rudy Gobert can't post up... here he goes to work on Dennis Schroder: They really say Rudy Gobert can't post up... here he goes to work on Dennis Schroder: https://t.co/j1s54GvDDo His bag is ridiculous twitter.com/itamar_17_10/s… His bag is ridiculous twitter.com/itamar_17_10/s…

DON NETO @Easzyy_5 @Itamar_17_10 Someone really said Rudy Gobert is more valuable than Donovan Mitchell lmao @Itamar_17_10 Someone really said Rudy Gobert is more valuable than Donovan Mitchell lmao

RIP_Mamba @KobeeeeGoat @Itamar_17_10 How does an athletic 7 footer who's a multi-time all star still have no offensive bag after all this time in the NBA? Not even a baby hook?? @Itamar_17_10 How does an athletic 7 footer who's a multi-time all star still have no offensive bag after all this time in the NBA? Not even a baby hook??

Steezus Christ @MrJPatt @Itamar_17_10 Not the double clutch fade on a guy 10 inches shorter than you @Itamar_17_10 Not the double clutch fade on a guy 10 inches shorter than you😂

honda @hxnda29 @Itamar_17_10 isn't schroder like 6 foot nothing, i'd hope gobert can post up someone a foot shorter than him. i can do the same thing to my brother who is like 6-8 inches shorter than me, that doesn't make me a great post scorer. @Itamar_17_10 isn't schroder like 6 foot nothing, i'd hope gobert can post up someone a foot shorter than him. i can do the same thing to my brother who is like 6-8 inches shorter than me, that doesn't make me a great post scorer.

🦖Jerome🦕 @philly_dame @Itamar_17_10 Good thing his role doesn’t need him to @Itamar_17_10 Good thing his role doesn’t need him to 👍

💪🏾 @C_will80 @Itamar_17_10 Omg they gave up 6 first rounds for this? @Itamar_17_10 Omg they gave up 6 first rounds for this?

MurrayPlaysSoon @MurrayBetta @Itamar_17_10 Wolves fans think this man makes them a contender in the west @Itamar_17_10 Wolves fans think this man makes them a contender in the west😂

Moshi Moshi @jfimageryDC @Itamar_17_10 Well yeah, any center in the league could post up a guard, lol @Itamar_17_10 Well yeah, any center in the league could post up a guard, lol

Matthew Samuelson @matt_samuelson_ @Itamar_17_10 And tell me why he’s worth 5 first round picks in today’s NBA? @Itamar_17_10 And tell me why he’s worth 5 first round picks in today’s NBA?

Gobert's performance was further soured by the loss against Germany. The Frenchman ended the night with a double-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds and a steal.

Given his reputation as a defensive stopper, he struggled against Germany. With Evan Fournier also struggling to find a shooting rhythm, France couldn't get off the ground offensively.

France find themselves at the bottom of the Group B table after losing their tournament opener. They willl hope to come away with a win from their next game against Lithuania.

Rudy Gobert leads France in 2022 EuroBasket campaign

Rudy Gobert in action at the Tokyo Olympics

The 2022 EuroBasket is set to feature some of the best basketball nations in Europe. Considering the recent boom in talent coming out of the continent, the tournament will feature some of the biggest names in the NBA.

With players such as Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the mix, the EuroBasket is set to be a tough competition.

The French national team also features several NBA players, including Fournier and Gobert. Joel Embiid was also set to be a major addition to the team. Unfortunately, he was not available for the tournament as he recovers from injury.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Report: Joel Embiid has reportedly “initiated administrative procedures to obtain French nationality” so he would be able to play for the French national team, via @RMCsport Report: Joel Embiid has reportedly “initiated administrative procedures to obtain French nationality” so he would be able to play for the French national team, via @RMCsport https://t.co/KhkTaORE3Y

However, with players such as Timothee Luwawu-Cabarrot and Theo Maledon, France are still a solid team. But the task at hand seems daunting.

In a group including Bosnia & Herzegovina and Slovenia, the French have a tough road ahead of them in the qualifying stages.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava