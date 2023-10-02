"One of the best Giannis/Embiid defenders" - Al Horford's sister Anna Horford looks convinced with Celtics' trading Robert Williams III

The Boston Celtics traded Robert Williams III on Sunday, allowing Al Horford to prove his worth on the defensive end, and his sister, Anna Horford, is confident about her brother's skills. With the Celtics trying their best to make an impact this season, the veteran big man can once again prove the doubters wrong.

Although the All-Star big man is entering his 17th season, he's still making a significant impact on his teams. And Boston is confident that he can anchor the defense well for its upcoming campaign.

Anna shared how confident she is with how her brother plays and is positive that Al can keep up with the NBA's current stars. Especially on the defensive end, the big man's sister isn't worrying that much after former NBA player Channing Frye shared his concern over the Celtics defense after letting Williams go.

"Why is everyone acting like Al hasn’t been one of the best Giannis/Embiid defenders for years," Anna posted on X.

"Fully convinced that because he’s always been out of the spotlight that people equate that with him not being good. Fans sleep on him every year and every year he just quietly gets shit done."

Horford has been one of the league's best defenders, but the Celtics' chances of winning the championship with him are getting smaller as he ages (37). Still, the addition of Jrue Holiday will give him a chance to focus solely on defending the interior.

Horford averaged 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season.

This isn't the first instance when Anna Horford made noise online

Anna Horford is expressive online.

In 2022, the Boston Celtics went to the NBA Finals but lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Most fans were a bit salty, but Anna wasn't just salty as she ranted about the Warriors on X.

"Congrats to the b***h a** Warriors. Yes, I’m salty." Anna posted. "Yes, it was a s****y loss. Love our guys & love how far we came. Sad for my brother who played an amazing game. Go Cs.

"Said what I said & I’m not reading the replies. Stay salty (like me)"

Since then, she's been followed by most Celtics fans for her straightforward thinking. Anna Horford might have a few fans of her own by now.

