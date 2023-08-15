Watch: Jimmy Butler’s famous timeout taunt to Al Horford and Celtics during playoffs included in NBA2K 

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat continued to shock the league round after round in the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs. While the team entered the postseason as the eighth seed after coming through the play-in tournament, it quickly made its presence felt. In the first round, the team put the league on notice by knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the second round, without Tyler Herro, the team again picked up a big win over the New York Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. There, Jimmy Butler and the Heat matched up with a Boston Celtics team eager to make it back to the finals.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead over the Celtics with dominant performances on the road, Miami welcomed the Celtics to the Kaseya Center for Game 3, where Jimmy Butler performed his now-iconic timeout taunt against Al Horford and the Celtics. The taunt has been immortalized, thanks to NBA 2K24, who have included it in the new game.

Jimmy Butler's taunt isn't the only new addition to NBA 2K24

Jimmy Butler's timeout taunt, as seen in the 2022-23 NBA playoffs, isn't the only new addition to NBA 2K24. Thanks to the all-new "Pro Play" system, those playing the game will have the chance to replicate moves the exact same way the NBA's best players do.

In a trailer released by NBA 2K on X, previously Twitter, the company showed side-by-side footage of in-game animations compared to the real-life footage. From Steph Curry's step-back 3 to Kevin Durant's bump-fade from midrange, the developers are able to replicate real footage in the game.

In the past, the studio has used motion capture in order to replicate animations of players in real life. While speaking with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, famed streetball player "The Professor" revealed that he had previously worked with NBA 2K.

At the time, he suited up in a motion-capture suit to replicate numerous jump shots that were added to the game. While the studio is expected to continue to use motion capture, NBA 2K24 will mark the first time developers can take real footage in order to recreate real footage.

When the game releases on Sept. 8, fans will eagerly jump into the latest iteration of the game, exploring all the newest features. From the sounds of things, there's plenty of hype that has been generated by the 'Pro Play' among fans leading up to the launch.

Whether it's smooth sailing for the new technology once the game releases, only time will tell.

