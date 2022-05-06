"One day I’m going win DPOY, mark my word!" - Breakout star from New Orleans Pelicans makes bold statement as the future looks bright for the franchise

Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans is arguably the NBA’s biggest and most successful underdog story this season. A virtual unknown from just a few months ago, he now owns the league’s coolest moniker, “Grand Theft Alvarado.”

The undersized Georgia Tech alumnus barely played at the start of the season, even for a Pelicans team that started 1-12. His grit, hustle and now signature skulking backline harassment of unsuspecting point guards bringing the ball up have made him a sensation.

Jose Alvarado’s defense, which was on full display against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns, will be his calling card in the NBA. He recently tweeted:

“One day I’m going win DPOY, Mark my word!”

Jose Alvarado @AlvaradoJose15 One day I’m going win DPOY , Mark my word ! One day I’m going win DPOY , Mark my word !

His performances were not bad at all for an individual who does not even look like a typical player and often comes off the bench when the game is already decided. Alvarado is proving that there continues to be a place in the NBA for players who relish playing the dirty side of the ball.

FanDuel Canada @FanDuelCanada



Pelicans are +150 right now



: @NBA Grand Theft Alvarado is back at it againPelicans are +150 right now Grand Theft Alvarado is back at it again 😤Pelicans are +150 right now 🎥: @NBA https://t.co/DsLPIlgIc4

“Grand Theft Alvarado” earned his minutes with the New Orleans Pelicans by setting up hustling and playing defense like there was no tomorrow. He was a poor three-point shooter in the regular season, averaging only 29.1% from beyond the arc, but is never afraid to shoot it when necessary.

D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves subtly needled Jose Alvarado, asking the latter in the middle of a game if he could shoot. In true Alvarado fashion, he talked the talk and walked the walk by hitting the perimeter shots the Timberwolves were daring him to shoot.

Even if Jose Alvarado reaches his full potential, he will find it hard to be a superstar in the NBA. The league is ruled by prolific scorers like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant and freakish athletes like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Winning Defensive Player of the Year, however, could cement his place in the NBA.

Shaquille O'Neal absolutely loves New Orleans Pelicans' Jose Alvarado

Shaquille O'Neal would have loved to play with someone like Jose Alvarado. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

Shaquille O'Neal has been covering the 2022 NBA playoffs with his award-winning co-hosts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. They understandably saw Alvarado pester and frustrate Chris Paul in the battle between the No. 1 seeded Phoenix Suns and the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Jose Alvarado will not stop Chris Paul’ing Chris Paul. Jose Alvarado will not stop Chris Paul’ing Chris Paul. https://t.co/VJ2bUQfwQJ

While everyone was marveling at how great Chris Paul was, Shaquille O’Neal gave props to Jose Alvarado on this podcast. The New Orleans Pelicans guard has something Shaq could have done with as a blue-chip rookie playing for the Orlando Magic:

“But this Alvarado kid... Let me tell you something, I love playing with kids like this. The best thing I heard from a coach one day? Pat Riley said, ‘You show people respect by showing them none.’ And I wish I had heard that earlier in my career.”

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Jose Alvarado caused an 8-second violation on Chris Paul. Jose Alvarado caused an 8-second violation on Chris Paul. 👀 https://t.co/cUSXhtS7a7

Undersized but never undeterred, Alvarado is only just starting to make the basketball world notice his passion, hard work and love for the game.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra