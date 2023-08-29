"One step at a time" - Eight-time All-Star Paul George imparts wisdom for emerging NBA players

LA Clippers star wing Paul George has lived up to expectations and then some since being drafted No. 10 by the Indiana Pacers in the 2010 NBA draft. Over 13 seasons, George has made eight All-Star teams and six All-NBA teams among other accolades.

During a recent episode of “Podcast P with Paul George,” "PG13" was asked what advice he has for relatively unknown aspiring NBA players. George then imparted some vital wisdom for young hoopers everywhere about what it takes to be successful in the NBA.

The Clippers star first spoke about how youngsters need to envision the player that they want to become before they can become that player. George used the example of an aspiring shooter envisioning themself being great at shooting.

“I think you have to have a vision of how you want to be first,” he said.

“What I mean by that is you have to envision yourself being a great shooter if you want to be a shooter. You’re not gonna become a great shooter if you don’t think that you’re gonna become a great shooter, yourself. So, first and foremost, you have to have a vision of what kind of player and how good of a player you want to be.”

George added that it takes a dedicated work ethic for someone to become the player that they want to become. However, he said that if young players take things one step at a time and focus on improving the right skills, they can be successful.

“And then, you have to work towards that one thing at a time. Take one step at a time in making that a reality,” George said.

Paul George says his mindset made him the player he is today

Later in his podcast segment, Paul George added that not enough people have the right mindset regarding success. The LA Clippers superstar feels most people just talk about success but don’t actually envision it.

“I think that’s where kids and people in general get it mixed up,” George said.

“They say they want to be great, they say they want to be good, they say they want to be successful, but they don’t see themself being great, they don’t see themself being successful, they don’t see themself performing at a high level. You’ve got to envision yourself.”

George said that his mindset is what has allowed him to enjoy such a successful 13-year career. The eight-time All-Star added that he still envisions himself winning his first NBA title in the future.

“To this day, I think that’s why I am where I am, is because I saw this in myself,” George said.

“I saw myself being a great basketball player. As a kid, I could picture myself hitting game-winners, I could picture myself being an All-Star. … (now) I picture myself winning championships. … So, when I get in the gym, it’s like, ‘Alright, I know what and how I look doing it, now let's just work at it and get to it.’”

George is now 33 years old and has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons. However, it looks like he hasn’t lost any motivation regarding his ultimate goal of leading the Clippers to their first championship.

