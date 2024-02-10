"One of my top pairs": Ja Morant gifts all Grizzlies teammates his preferred Ja 1s

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant may be out for the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, but it has not stopped him from being one with the team in its campaign. He recently gifted his teammates with their own pairs of Nike Ja 1 basketball shoes.

In particular, he gave the Grizzlies the ‘Chinese New Year’ Ja 1s at practice, which not surprisingly got everybody excited, including fellow All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. and coach Taylor Jenkins:

“'On behalf of me and Nike. I’m giving y’all a pair of the Chinese New Year Ja 1s. I hope y’all like them. One of my top pairs so … It’s nice to be able to, ya know, give it to y’all,’ Morant said.”

The Nike Ja 1 ‘Chinese New Year’ was released early last month and retails for $140. The shoe features an all-white upper, game royal accents and catchy golden hits on the heel, Swoosh and an elegant midfoot print. A dragon scale pattern covers the entire shoe, in celebration of the Year of the Dragon.

Ja Morant was limited to just nine games this season after serving a lengthy league-imposed 25-game suspension for off-court issues and was eventually shelved because of a right shoulder injury.

The Grizzlies went 6-3 when Ja Morant was around as he posted averages of 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 35.3 minutes.

Memphis (18-34) sits 13th in the Western Conference.

Ja Morant says his Ja 1 shoe is for ‘underdogs who have the dawg in them’

Morant is one of the more recent additions to Nike’s signature roster, who the brand is banking on to help carry its basketball division moving forward. And the Nike Ja 1 is just the start of the collaboration.

Released last year, the Ja 1 was generally widely received for its on-court performance and relatability.

In describing the shoe, the Grizzlies All-Star said:

“It’s a shoe for underdogs who have the dawg in them. Kicks for anyone who has ever been underrated or overlooked, who’s been told they’re too small, or their dreams too big.”

As per Nike, the shoe is generally constructed to keep players in control, maximize hang time and reduce landing force through lockdown benefits, in line with how the five-year player approaches his game:

“'His authentic personality, deep love for his community and family and joy for the game make him very special — on and off the court. We are thrilled to add Morant to our signature roster and can’t wait for everyone to learn more about his first shoe, the Nike Ja 1,' Nike said of their partnership with Morant."

