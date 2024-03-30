“One of us got to play here”: Steph Curry reflects on family ties with Hornets organization

The Golden State Warriors scored a victory on the road against the Charlotte Hornets but more than the win, Steph Curry relished a homecoming where his basketball journey began. From watching his father play for the Hornets to playing for the Davidson Wildcats, the four-time NBA champion is glad to see part of his roots still alive in North Carolina with his brother, Seth Curry.

Back on February 8, Seth was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Charlotte Hornets alongside Grant Williams. This gave him a chance to reconnect and spend more time with his father, Dell Curry, who is also working as a commentator for the Hornets games.

Watching a family reunion happen from the West Coast, Steph Curry marked his calendar on when he gets to go back to North Carolina and reconnect with his father and brother. After the game, the former league MVP told reporters that he was happy that Seth gets to wear his father's jersey number while playing for the Hornets.

"It's very surreal for sure just to know that you know one of us got to play here and wear the number 30 and pinstripes and all that," said Steph. "I enjoy the experience of knowing that there's a Curry presence in the Hornets organization and tonight I get to join the party."

Seth Curry joins his dad in the broadcast booth as Steph Curry torches the Charlotte Hornets

It was indeed a Curry family affair as the Warriors battled the Hornets. Even with Seth healing from an ankle injury, he found a way to get involved by joining his dad in the broadcast booth and telling Steph Curry stories.

In a report by the Charlotte Observer, Seth Curry acknowledged the sibling rivalry but also said that his older brother influenced him a lot growing up. More than basketball, Seth shared during the broadcast that they would compete in anything and Steph would still beat him in video games and chess.

Steph Curry reflected on the situation:

“Both are true,” said Steph. “It’s true. He’s even trying to catch up now on the golf course. He’s gotten a lot better out there. I’ll have to go back and listen to it for sure to see what the energy was like on the broadcast. That’s cool. I’m out there on the floor and those two guys are talking. So, pretty special.”

Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting. He also sank four three-pointers and dished out four assists in the win. The Golden State Warriors are still holding on to the last place in the NBA Play-In Tournament with a record of 39-34 while the Rockets are just below them by just one game.