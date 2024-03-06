"Only 553 players in 75 years": Winnie Harlow stunned over numbers game as beau Kyle Kuzma scales 8k points milestone

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma recently reached a notable career milestone, earning him the admiration of his longtime girlfriend, Winnie Harlow.

During Monday’s 127-115 road loss to the Utah Jazz, Kuzma recorded 23 points to surpass 8,000 career points.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per @nbaanalysis.primetime on Instagram, Kuzma is the 553rd player in NBA history to score 8k career points. Additionally, the outlet noted that he is the 209th-fastest (465 games) and 245th-youngest player (28 years and 224 days) to reach the milestone.

Kuzma’s placement on the NBA’s all-time scoring list may not seem that remarkable to some. However, Harlow was blown away by her boyfriend’s accomplishment.

On Tuesday, the Canadian fashion model shared the statistics surrounding Kuzma’s milestone on her IG story, raving about him etching his name in NBA history.

“Only 553 players in 75 years of [the] NBA have scored at least 8000 points. Wow! Too blessed,” Harlow wrote.

Winnie Harlow stunned over numbers game as beau Kyle Kuzma scales 8k points milestone

Kuzma (8,003 career points) is still a long way away from approaching the league’s top 100 all-time scoring list. The 100th spot is occupied by 11-time All-Star big man Chris Bosh, who retired with 17,189 points.

However, given his age, Kuzma should only be entering his prime. So, if he can continue averaging 20-plus points per game over the next few seasons, he could make up considerable ground on the all-time scoring list.

Also Read: Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow contrasts all-black ensemble with red bag at Marine Serre FW24 Paris Fashion Week

Kyle Kuzma having career-best season amid 8k career points milestone

Washington has struggled immensely this season, sitting tied for the NBA’s worst record (9-52). Nonetheless, Kyle Kuzma is having a career year in his first season as the team’s clear-cut No. 1 option.

Through 59 games, Kuzma is averaging a career-high 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers per game on 46.1% shooting. He leads the Wizards in scoring by a wide margin, as his closest teammate is shooting guard Jordan Poole at just 16.6 ppg.

Most would probably agree that Kuzma has been miscast as a premier scoring option. However, he has proven that he could probably be a second or third option on a competitive team.

Washington has plenty of work to do after this season to improve upon its league-worst defense (119.9 defensive rating). It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will factor into the rebuilding franchise’s long-term plans.

Regardless, with his strong offensive play, Kuzma’s four-year, $90 million contract that he signed in the offseason is looking like a potential bargain.

Also Read: Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow flaunts blue and white ensemble at Vetements runway show in Paris