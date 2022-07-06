“Only 6?… I’m coming to break it again” - Chet Holmgren ready to go again after breaking the Summer league record for most blocks in a game

Chet Holmgren made a stunning debut for the OKC Thunder in the Summer League on Tuesday. The second pick racked up 23 points on a staggering 77.8% shooting. However, the one stat that stood out was his six blocks. The 20-year-old broke the previous record in just 23 minutes.

Holmgren oozed confidence throughout the game. Despite facing Tacko Fall and Jared Butler, that didn't stop him from showcasing his talent. After putting on a show at the Vivint Arena, Holmgren said he would soon break his own record.

"Only six? That's a record," Holmgren said. Well, I'm coming to break it again."

Chet Holmgren after breaking the Summer League record for blocks "Only six? ... I'm coming to break it again."Chet Holmgren after breaking the Summer League record for blocks "Only six? ... I'm coming to break it again."Chet Holmgren after breaking the Summer League record for blocks 😅 https://t.co/E6dtUBPQmB

His scintillating performance powered a 98-77 win on Day 1 of the Summer League's Salt Lake City leg. Holmgren likely silenced some doubters with his all-around display. There were questions surrounding his skinny stature. However, the rookie made a statement with his debut.

: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 6 BLK Chet dropped 23 PTS on 78% from the field and set a Utah Summer League Record with 6 blocks in his Summer League debut! @ChetHolmgren : 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 6 BLK Chet dropped 23 PTS on 78% from the field and set a Utah Summer League Record with 6 blocks in his Summer League debut!@ChetHolmgren: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 6 BLK https://t.co/zKEgSvLKOB

Things should get tougher for Holmgren in the regular season, but he is looking prepared for any challenge. The young sensation already has a great relationship with teammate Josh Giddey. He even refused to give the postgame walkoff interview without the Australian, who also had a great game.

Both players will be pivotal for the Thunder next season. They once again have one of the league's youngest teams. However, in terms of talent and potential, the Thunder are among the best in the league.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Chet Holmgren with the walk-in three over Tacko Fall Chet Holmgren with the walk-in three over Tacko Fall 💧 https://t.co/LPviyL7gSV

Can Chet Holmgren win the Rookie of the Year award?

2022 NBA draft

Chet Holmgren is one of the best players in the 2022 draft class. He was a possibility for the first selection, but the Orlando Magic picked Paolo Banchero. Holmgren may be gunning to prove that the Magic made a mistake by not picking him first.

His offensive ability, centered on his stellar shooting, makes him a unique talent. Holmgren is also a great rim protector, showing that in his Summer League debut. He is extremely confident, and having a player like him could certainly do wonders for the OKC Thunder.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I've covered more than a dozen Summer Leagues. I've learned to temper my enthusiasm & not overreact to what I see in the summer. That said, yes, it's a big deal! I'm all in on Chet Holmgren! This boy is bad - he did everything in his summer debut." — @Chris_Broussard "I've covered more than a dozen Summer Leagues. I've learned to temper my enthusiasm & not overreact to what I see in the summer. That said, yes, it's a big deal! I'm all in on Chet Holmgren! This boy is bad - he did everything in his summer debut." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/ddKbET72P6

Holmgren's biggest goal is winning the Rookie of the Year trophy. Holmgren, Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., Keegan Murphy and Jaden Ivey are among the favorites in the race.

Chet Holmgren’s Summer League debut23 Points7/9 Shooting7 Rebounds6 Blocks4 Assists4 Threes23 Minutes Chet Holmgren’s Summer League debut 🔥23 Points 7/9 Shooting 7 Rebounds 6 Blocks4 Assists 4 Threes 23 Minutes https://t.co/1vXjTNissO

It's too soon to say if Holmgren will win the award. However, he will be one of the front-runners if he continues playing good basketball.

