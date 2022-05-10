"Only Ronaldo and Messi could possibly challenge Jordan globally" - Shannon Sharpe compares Michael Jordan's popularity against world's best soccer stars

Shannon Sharpe has said that Michael Jordan's global popularity could only be rivaled by soccer superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Jordan, on Sunday, attended the Miami F1 Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome. A photo of Jordan with Lewis Hamilton, David Beckham and Tom Brady, with the latter sharing the same on Instagram.

The photo became a topic of conversation for Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on their popular show "Undisputed" on Fox Sports. Sharpe and Bayless debated the popularity of the four individuals, pointing to Michael Jordan being the most well-known around the world.

It's possibly true that Jordan is the most popular among the quartet, with David Beckham in second, followed by Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady. Sharpe and Bayless tried to downplay Beckham's success in soccer, saying that he didn't win anything.

TK @shuushhh7 @ShannonSharpe He’s addressing this bit where u guys thought Beckham hadn’t won anything for some reason. @ShannonSharpe He’s addressing this bit where u guys thought Beckham hadn’t won anything for some reason. https://t.co/zyT5iRJRqa

Beckham fans were quick to point out that he has more followers on social media than Jordan, Hamilton and Brady combined. He has also won a lot of trophies in his career that includes six English Premier League and a UEFA Champions League title. Beckham has also won league titles in Spain, France and the United States.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star may not be in the conversation for soccer's GOAT, but he's among the most popular ever. Beckham is considered a fashion icon, and his marriage to Victoria Adams aka Posh Spice only increased his popularity to the moon.

Sharpe said that only Messi and Ronaldo are the two soccer superstars who could challenge Jordan in terms of popularity. That might be true, but soccer is by far the most popular sport in the world. Jordan made basketball a global sport, but the younger generation only knows him through his shoe brand.

Nevertheless, Michael Jordan is the most popular basketball player in history and arguably across sports. His "Air Jordan" brand has also solidified his popularity for future generations.

Michael Jordan is a fan of Formula 1

Michael Jordan at the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

Michael Jordan is a fan of racing, buying his own NASCAR team in 2020 and calling it 23XI Racing.

Considering his presence at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, is Jordan also a fan of Formula 1? In an interview with Motorsport.com, F1 star Pierre Gasly revealed that "His Airness" is a big fan of the sport.

"I didn't know he was a massive F1 fan. He almost knows the sport better than I do. It was very impressive and great to discuss it with such a legend. It was a great dinner; I'll remember it all my life," Gasly said.

Gasly had dinner with Jordan in Miami earlier this week. The Frenchman gave Jordan an Alpha Tauri helmet as he received an autographed pair of Air Jordan shoes in return. It was an unforgettable experience for Gasly, who teased the possibility of having a career in NASCAR. He said:

"It might happen; it might happen. We're probably going to meet up some other time. We made a great connection over dinner. He's a very special person, and we'll see how the relationship grows from there. I got another invite, when I'll be back in the U.S., so I'll clearly take it."

