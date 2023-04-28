“Or he’s tough and can’t do anything else” - D’Angelo Russell believes Austin Reaves is not typical ‘white’ NBA player 

Austin Reaves' involvement into the LA Lakers' system has been incredibly helpful to their team in this year's playoffs. With that said, his teammate D'Angelo Russell has high praise for Reaves as he's proving the doubters and racial stereotypes wrong in their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In his second season in the NBA, Reaves has helped the Lakers get back into the postseason. He doesn't carry the entire offense like a superstar, but he's always ready for what's to come his way.

Russell shared that Austin isn't a typical Caucasian player who's limited to stereotypes. Obviously, like the typical "white player," Reaves can knock down shots from long distances. He's shooting 40% from the three in their series against the Grizzlies and it has been a significant help for the team. But one thing that most people have overlooked is his defensive qualities.

"In the NBA you see a white guy, he’s usually the shooter and he usually can’t guard anybody. Or he’s tough and can’t do anything else." Russell said.

Reaves is one of the Lakers' top defensive players in the playoffs. When it comes to defensive win shares, he's third on the roster after Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who are in first and second place, respectively. With this proof, it's safe to assume that he isn't a defensive liability for Los Angeles.

Based on racial stereotypes, the 6-foot-5 guard should be a shooter who can't defend. However, he's proven the doubters wrong and is one of the most reliable players on the team's roster this season.

Reaves is averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in their series against the Grizzlies. Los Angeles is looking to eliminate Memphis in six games to advance to the next round of the postseason.

Breaking down Austin Reaves' first five playoff games

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

Austin Reaves has been on fire for the Lakers in this playoffs. He started off hot as they took over the Grizzlies in Game 1. Reaves had 23 points, which was impactful in their win. Game 2 wasn't as flashy as his playoff debut, as he only had 12 points and four assists, losing to Memphis.

He had a similar game in Game 3, scoring 13 points for Los Angeles. But his six rebounds were pivotal in sealing the game for them. In Game 4, he bounced back and had 23 points and six assists, helping the team get another win on their homecourt.

In their most recent match, which was Game 5, Reaves had 17 points. But that wasn't enough as they lost to the Grizzlies.

