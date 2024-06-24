"Our coach got aura", "The Podfather"- Lakers fans convinced on JJ Redick after banger first press conference as Lakers HC 

Fans got excited after JJ Redick's introductory press as the LA Lakers' head coach starting next season. There was some speculation on Redick and his ability to become a head coach in the NBA since he has no prior experience. However, after his presser, fans are convinced that he'll do a great job.

With a championship in mind, the front office has decided to secure Redick as their head coach. He addressed a few things in his first media interaction as a member of the organization. Throughout his interview, he brought a different energy.

This made a few fans excited for what was to come in his tenure as a head coach. Fans even loved it more when Redick said that he doesn't care about the outside noise regarding his hiring.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I really don’t give a f**k. I want to coach the Lakers. I don’t want to dispel anything. I want to win championships. I want my players to max their careers. That’s all I fuc*ing care about," Redick said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

His presser encouraged fans to get energized by his mentality regarding his goals as a coach. Here are some of what the fans had to say about Redick.

"Our coach got aura," one fan pointed out.

Expand Tweet

"THE PODFATHER," another fan said, referencing Redick's career in podcasting.

"That’s What I like to hear," a fan shared.

"HELL YEAH TELL EM JJ," a fan said on X.

Other fans are already claiming the 2025 NBA championship after Redick's presser.

"W that’s what I’m talking about 🔥 let’s go get banner 18 otw," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Yea that’s my coach we’re winning it all next year," another fan was hyped.

Redick also looks to focus on coaching the team and will not participate in his podcast, "The Old Man and The Three."

Also read: Klutch client joins LA Lakers wishlist to replace D'Angelo Russell at PG: Report

Redick shares his goal for Lakers' star forward

As the Lakers' new head coach, Redick has a few plans and tricks up his sleeve. During his presser, he shared that he already has plans on what LeBron James should do if he returns to the team. According to the former NBA shooting guard, he wants him to shoot more three-pointers for the 2024-25 season.

After all, James shot over 40% from beyond the arc the past season, which is the most efficient he's been from that distance.

In his entire career, James has never been a reliable shooter from long-range. However, he's developed a solid game from the three-point range now that he's in the twilight years of his career. With Redick as the team's new coach, the All-Star forward could show a different side of his offensive game for next season.

Also read: "Good role player": Lakers fans weigh in on free agent Taurean Prince's future with Purple and Gold