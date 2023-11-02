"Our family is well-known for the men" - Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee aim to create legacy through wine after $20 million sale

Ayesha Curry and her sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee are trying to create their own legacy through the wine business. Back in 2018, the two women created their own wine company, Domaine Curry.

Five years later, they managed to sell their brand to one of the biggest wine companies in the United States, Constellation Brands.

Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee shared their excitement about the move and explained what motivated them to maintain their effort despite the early struggles.

"The truth of the matter is that the wine industry is predominantly white male-driven. It was pretty daunting going in. But we quickly realized we’re smart, we’re strong, we’ve got it, we know what we like, we know what tastes great, we know what works. And I think when you push through that and drown out the noise, the rest is history," Sydel Curry-Lee told Essence.

At the same time, Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee wanted to create their own legacy in the Curry family while becoming an inspiration for other women to get involved in business.

"We worked on this for a very long time — this is really an ode to the powerful women in our lives. We also wanted to do this because our family is well-known for the men, we aimed to have something that was a legacy-maker for the women that we could pass down to our daughters, our nieces," Sydel said during the interview with Essence.

How successful are the men of the Curry family?

Like Sydel Curry-Lee said, the Curry family has been known for its men's accomplishments, and more specifically, the NBA careers of Stephen Curry and his father Dell.

Dell Curry spent 16 years in the league (1986-2002), playing for the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, respectively. He never won a championship in his career but claimed the Sixth Man of the Year award in 1994 while he was playing for the Hornets.

On the other hand, Stephen Curry has become one of the best players of all time in the NBA. Curry has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, joining the team in 2009.

The veteran point guard has won four championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), and two MVP awards (2015-2016) while he was named Finals MVP in 2022. He is also a nine-time All-Star and the all-time leader in made three-pointers.

Recently, a debate started about whether or Magic Johnson is the best point guard of all time.

Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee's comments make perfect sense, as they seek to create their own legacy and go down as successful businesswomen. Over the past decade, Curry has become a successful businesswoman, actor, and writer.