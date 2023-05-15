“Our money as a family is not going toward that” - NBA analyst won’t allow his son to wear Ja Morant sneakers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is once again in headlines for his off-the-court activities. A video surfaced over the weekend of him on Instagram live flashing a gun. The All-Star point guard was caught in a similar scandal at the end of the regular season and the team was forced to remove him for an extended period.

The timing of all this cannot be worse for Ja Morant. He just made the leap to superstardom, and continues to be caught in messes like this for his actions outside of basketball. As of now, there has yet to be clear repercussions for this second offense.

Along with hurting his image, Morant could end up costing himself money as well. Early in the year, news emerged that he landed a deal with Nike to start of line of signature shoes. However, following this weekend's events, people are already starting to turn on him.

Michael Wilbon has been a TV analyst for some time now, and is not a fan of what he's seeing from the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star. He recently stated that he would not allow his son to buy his signature shoe.

“I told [my son] you can't have the shoe... Our money as a family is not going toward that."

Ja Morant could face lengthy suspension for latest incident

Following what happened over the weekend, the Memphis Grizzlies had no choice but to suspend Ja Morant from team activities indefitinely. Similar to the first occurence, an investigation has been launched by the league to dive deeper into what happened.

On Monday morning, Shams Charania of The Atheltic touched more on the situation while on "FanDuel TV." He reported that there is fear around the Grizzlies organization that Morant could get a sever suspension once the league is done investigating what happened.

"There is definitely a fear around the Grizzlies, even internally, that this is going to result in a pretty serious suspension if the investigation does show that the gun was his."

Morant had the potential to become one of the new young faces of the NBA, but that is now in jeopardy. If he does land a big suspension, he will be fighting a long uphill battle trying to recover his image.

This situation is also a tough blow for the Memphis Grizzlies as a whole. They are fresh off finsihing second in the Western Conference, and now might be without their star for an extended period as they prepare for next season.

