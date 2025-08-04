"Overpay of doom" - NBA fans lose it as Spurs give De'Aaron Fox a Luka Doncic-tier payday with $229million extension

NBA fans were left stunned after De'Aaron Fox signed a four-year, $229 million extension with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The announcement was made by ESPN's Shams Charania in a tweet on Monday.With the current deal, the Spurs have secured Fox's future with the team through the 2029-30 season, following which he will become an unrestricted free agent. The four-year max extension deal doesn't include a player option for Fox.The deal left NBA fans stunned, with some noticing that Fox had earned a deal that would pay him a similar amount to superstar Luka Doncic.&quot;Luka and DeAaron on the same contract 🤯🤯🤯,&quot; one fan said.Lakers Lead @LakersLeadLINKLuka and DeAaron on the same contract 🤯🤯🤯For a fan, the deal was a signal towards the Spurs' decision not to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo.&quot;Huh …?! So Spurs are not going for Giannis then?&quot;George Tai @George777TaiLINKHuh …?! So Spurs are not going for Giannis then ?&quot;Dude is overrated, but I’m gonna get yelled at for saying this,&quot; another fan said.Marc Colcer @marccolcerLINKDude is overrated, but I’m gonna get yelled at for saying thisHere are some more reactions from fans.&quot;Wow!!! That's a lot of money for a guy that's a second tier star. Fox is a good player but he will never be the guy on a team,&quot; one fan said.Mike George @MichaelGeo2213LINKWow!!! That's a lot of money for a guy that's a second tier star. Fox is a good player but he will never be the guy on a team.Meanwhile, a fan said that the deal will cost the Spurs big in the future.&quot;Wow! Good luck trading him when he doesn’t live up to expectations.&quot;Man Cave Sports @ManCaveSports_1LINKWow! Good luck trading him when he doesn’t live up to expectations.&quot;&quot;Overpay of doom,&quot; another fan said.RapsShowYo @RapsShowYoLINKOverpay of doomWhat does De'Aaron Fox's extension mean for the Spurs?De'Aaron Fox was acquired by the San Antonio Spurs in February. Victor Wembanyama and Fox were expected to be a perfect combination to lay a foundation for a championship-contending team. While Wemby is an excellent pick-and-roll player, Fox has made a living by mastering the art of getting downhill.Their combination could open up a lot of scoring, especially for Wembanyama. Moreover, Fox’s ability to feed is significantly underrated.The 2024-25 season was an unfortunate one for the Spurs, as both players played in only five games together. Wembanyama exited the season right after the All-Star break due to life-threatening deep vein thrombosis, and Fox exited the season in March after undergoing surgery on his left pinkie finger.It would be too early to say that the Spurs would be immediate title contenders, but their future is as promising as it could be. With the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, they selected Dylan Harper, who was scouted to be a great ball handler with a high caliber for a crafty rim finish.Moreover, they had also selected Stephon Castle in the 2024 WNBA draft at No. 4. Castle has also shown his promising potential and won the Rookie of the Year Award last season.Spurs are in a great position, and De'Aaron Fox's signing is their big step towards their hope for a long reign.