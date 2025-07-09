"Overpay, the dynasty ends here" - NBA fans react to Chet Holmgren's mega $250 million rookie extension with OKC Thunder

Last season, Chet Holmgren played a key part in the OKC Thunder capturing the franchise's first championship. Following a successful 2025 campaign, the former No. 2 pick has been rewarded in a big way.

Since winning the title, the Thunder have been hard at work locking in their core for the future. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently inked a new deal that made history in terms of annual salary. Now, Holmgren finds himself securing a massive payday.

On Wednesday morning, Shams Charania reported that Chet Holmgren and the Thunder have agreed to terms on a max extension off his rookie contract. He is now set to make upwards of $250 million over five years when the deal begins in 2027.

Following this news, NBA fans flooded social media to give their thoughts on the Thunder giving the versatile forward this massive extension.

As their core players are in line for sizable raises, the majority of fans are skeptical that the Thunder will be able to keep the roster whole long enough to become a dynasty.

Denzel Pumpington @afcstat LINK Yeah this team won’t be together for much longer 😭💀

𝑩𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒏’𝒔 𝑩𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒓 @Tatums0Burner LINK SAY HELLOOOOOO CBA💀💀💀💀💀

SportShorts @den_shorts LINK 3 max contracts in this NBA era?? Might be the beginning of the end...

Holmgren missed extended time this season due to injury, but was still a crucial piece to the Thunder's success. Last year, he averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 steals.

OKC Thunder could lock down another key player after Chet Holmgren extension

With Chet Holmgren now under a new contract, two members of the OKC Thunder's big three have inked new deals this summer. According to one NBA insider, the front office might not be done handing out lucrative deals to its core.

The only core piece left who is without an extension is Jalen Williams. He is coming off a career year with OKC, landing All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense honors. While reporting on Holmgren's new deal, Shams Charania noted that the Thunder and Williams are in the midst of extension talks.

"After missing three months during the season because of a hip injury, Holmgren returned in February and came back stronger to help lead the Thunder and its young core to the NBA title," Charania wrote. "Oklahoma City officials will now move toward locking in All-NBA superstar Jalen Williams, who has momentum in his rookie extension talks."

With Chet Holmgren getting a max deal, Williams is more than deserving of being in that same price range. He blossomed into one of the league's top two-way forwards last season. More importantly, he proved to be a viable running mate for SGA as OKC looks to contend for championships for years to come.

