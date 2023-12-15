OVO on the court: Devin Booker shouts out Drake in 'Book 1s,' praises rapper's fancy footwork

Rapper Drake recently posted a clip of himself hooping in a pair of Phoenix Suns superstar guard Devin Booker’s signature “Nike Book 1” shoes on Instagram. The three-time All-Star promptly took note of the rapper’s endorsement.

In the clip, Drake is sporting the “Clay Orange” colorway of Booker’s signature sneakers while converting on a series of layups and fadeaway jumpers.

“All that time you spent trying to convince your followers you’re a leader could have went to something much realer,” Drake captioned his post.

On Thursday, Booker shared the clip to his IG stories, praising the rapper for his fancy footwork.

This is not the first time that Drake has promoted the Book 1s. The rapper also wore the signature shoes during his “It's All a Blur Tour” stop in Glendale, Arizona in September.

Meanwhile, Booker walked out with Drake during the concert.

The two celebrities have long been close with Drake even referencing Booker during his 2018 feature in rapper Travis Scott’s song “SICKO MODE.”

“See the shots that I took (ayy), wet like I'm Book (ayy),” Drake says in the song.

Additionally, Drake is a longtime fan of Booker’s alma mater, the Kentucky Wildcats. So, it appears that the rapper will continue to support the Suns star for the foreseeable future.

Devin Booker on his first signature shoes

The Book 1s mark Devin Booker’s first signature shoes. So, Booker wanted to make sure that he and Nike got them right.

According to Nike, the Suns star wanted his signature shoe line to have a timeless design.

“Early on, we landed on the phrase ‘future classic,’” Booker said. “At the beginning of the design process, we landed on the idea of the shoe combining lifestyle and performance worlds. The goal was to create something that would be timeless.”

According to the brand, the Book 1s will be released in the spring of 2024 in two signature colorways. However, 500 pairs of the shoe line’s Clay Orange colorway were pre-released earlier this month with a price tag of $150 per pair.

