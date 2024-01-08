"Owning Paul George for over a decade": LeBron James' poster on Clippers star sends Lakers fans into frenzy

LeBron James' emphatic dunk on Paul George will go down as one of the most memorable posters of the season. The 4x champion showed his explosive athleticism at 39 as he barrelled towards the rim and took off, putting the exclamation point on the LA Clippers star in the third quarter on Sunday.

The play also resulted in an And-1 after George was called for a foul. Eventually, the Lakers closed out the game 106-103, and the highlight of James posterizing George will do the rounds in the days to come.

On their part, fans were quick to roast George after James' move.

"Bro been owning Paul George for over a decade now"

You can watch the dunk below:

And the comments continued to pour in:

After falling behind 16-7 early, LA rallied and fought back to make things competitive, trailing by just four at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, LeBron James decided to take matters in his own hands. The 4x MVP came down in transition and slammed in a thunderous dunk while getting fouled by George.

LeBron James and LA Lakers eke out close but much-needed win over LA Clippers

Defense and good performances from LeBron James and Anthony Davis sealed the game for the Lakers against a tough Clippers unit.

The final quarter wasn't without drama as the visitors clawed their way back into the game, but LA's defense did the job as they ended their four-game losing streak. They are now 18-19 and 10th in the West, following the Golden State Warriors' 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors earlier.

James ended his night with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Davis propped up with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell, returning to the lineup after missing three games to a tailbone contusion, came alive in the third quarter to land two threes, ending the game with 13 points and six assists.

The bench finally showed up for LA as well, outscoring the Clippers 31-23.

For the Clippers, George and Ivica Zubac had 22 points each. James Harden had 15 points and so did Kawhi Leonard.

The win doesn't put the Lakers out of the woods yet, but they have LeBron James who has been a force this season.

The all-time leading scorer is averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 33 games this season. His last five games have seen him average 24.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

As long as he continues to be the wrecking ball version of himself, the Lakers cannot be counted out.