“Pacers didn't pray today”: NBA fans in shambles as Jayson Tatum's Celtics smoke Indiana by 51 points

The Indiana Pacers struggled mightily in the absence of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics. The Pacers got blown out by a whopping 51 points (155-104) after trailing by as many as 53, leaving NBA fans in disbelief.

Per ESPN, the Celtics’ 155 points marked the second-most in franchise history. Some fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, likened the score to a game of NBA 2K:

“Celtics made it look like it was 2K scoreboard,” one fan said.

Meanwhile, some questioned where things went wrong for Indiana, while others raved about Boston’s dominance:

“Pacers didn’t pray today,” one fan said.

“This a mega superteam man how did the league allow this to happen?” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to the Haliburton-less Pacers’ 51-point loss to the Celtics:

Jayson Tatum dominates as Celtics blowout Pacers

Indiana Pacers reserve point guard T.J. McConnell and Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum was the star of the show during Wednesday night’s blowout win over the Indiana Pacers. Tatum finished with a game-high 30 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three 3-pointers on 60.0% shooting in just 27 minutes.

Meanwhile, seven other Celtics players finished in double figures, led by guard Derrick White with 18 points.

As for the Pacers, they only had three players score in double digits, led by reserve point guard T.J. McConnell with 18 points.

The Celtics as a team also shot a blistering 20-for-35 (57.1%) from 3-point range, while the Pacers shot a pitiful 5-for-37 (13.5%). Boston had a 57-31 advantage on the boards as well.

The win marked the Celtics’ fourth straight, as they remain undefeated to start the season. Meanwhile, the Pacers have now dropped two straight games to fall back to .500 after starting the season 2-0.

The Celtics (4-0) next play on Saturday on the road against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2).

The Pacers (2-2) next play on Friday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3).

