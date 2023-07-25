"Pack your bags, we outta here": Mikal Bridges had a sixth sense that he was gonna get traded to the Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant

One of the most significant trades of last season saw Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson being sent to Brooklyn in exchange for Kevin Durant. Bridges had a candid conversation with Paul George, sharing the story of his experience throughout the entire trade process.

Phoenix Suns fans were taken aback when they discovered that Bridges and Johnson were part of the trade package for Durant. These two wing players were adored by the fanbase, making the trade even more surprising. According to the 6-foot-6 two-way star, he had a gut feeling that he might be traded to the Nets even before the season started.

Bridges revealed that he had the idea of him and Johnson getting traded for KD.

"In the summer, KD said he wanted to go Phoenix." Bridges said. "So, it was kind of in the back of my head cause, we're not dumb. I was gone, Cam Johnson knew we was [gone].

"So, I', like, 'Well, it ain't [Devin] Booker leaving, I don't think it's DA (Deandre Ayton), I don't think it's CP (Chris Paul).' So I always made jokes of me and Cam, 'Damn, Kd bout to come here bro. Pack your bags, we outta here.'

Bridges said that he joked around with the Nets staff days before he was traded.

"When the KD thing happened, I was just like, 'Damn.' I didn't think that was really gonna happen, even when I got to Brooklyn that day before when we was about to play them. I was f***ing around... Then I get traded two days later."

While Bridges finds the whole situation amusing, the trade was undoubtedly no laughing matter. Alongside Cam Johnson, the talented Villanova standout was traded to the Nets along with Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks.

The trade unlocked the scoring potential of Mikal Bridges

Back when Mikal Bridges was with the Suns, he was mostly known for his defensive abilities. His 7-foot wingspan has helped him become one of the league's best perimeter defenders. When he was traded to the Nets, however, the team was able to showcase his offensive arsenal.

Bridges played 56 games in Phoenix where he was able to average 17.2 points per game. Once he arrived in Brooklyn, increased his scoring production by almost ten points and displayed his ability to score off the dribble. Although he only played 27 games for the Nets last season, it was enough to convince fans that they have a bright future with Mikal.

He's expected to become the team's next star and lead the franchise to relevancy.

