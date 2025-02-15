"Panic in the disco there" - NBA fans hilariously react to Kai Cenat botching layup against WNBA champion

Online streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat was on the receiving end of hilarious takes from fans on social media after he botched a layup attempt during the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday in San Francisco.

The botched attempt happened early in the opening quarter of the game. Cenat fielded a pass off a fastbreak but had his shot blocked by WNBA champion Kayla Thornton. Following the play, he complained that he got fouled but none was called.

Fans picked up on the play of Kai Cenat and shared their funny takes on X (formerly Twitter):

"Panic in the disco there," described one fan.

"Bruh what is you doing?" another commented.

"Bro was flopping too," a user highlighted.

"This dude is a clown," one fan asserted.

"King of the flop," a comment highlighted.

"He thinks hes embiid." a fan moved to compare, making reference to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

"Looking like an Oompa Loompa out there," another referenced to the characters on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Like in previous years, this year's edition of the NBA All-Star Game featured celebrities from entertainment and sports.

Kai Cenat played for Team Barry Bonds along with the likes of Baron Davis, Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), actor Rome Flynn, Noah Kahan, Olympian Masai Russell and Dylan Wang.

They played Team Jerry Rice, which had Matt Barnes, Rickea Jackson (LA Sparks), comedian Druski, NFL legend Terrell Owens, Shaboozey, Thornton and Shelbey McEwen.

Kai Cenat and Team Bonds win NBA All-Celebrity Game win

While Kai Cenat had his embarrassing moment at the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, he and his Team Bonds of MLB legend Barry Bonds went on to win the game, led by game MVP and actor and model Rome Flynn.

The Bold and the Beautiful star finished with 22 points, on 10-of-16 shooting, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Team Bonds to the 66-55 win over the team of NFL legend Jerry Rice.

Throughout the contest, Flynn showed his solid form on the court, a product of training with Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart's trainer Olin Simplis.

LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson added 16 points for Team Bonds while Olympic high jumper Shelby McEwen had 14 points for Team Rice.

This year's edition of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was the 21st in the history of the Midseason Classic. The exhibition game traditionally kicks off the league All-Star Weekend festivities.

It was first held during the 2002-2003 season in Atlanta, Georgia, and has been a fixture every year, save for 2020 when there was no All-Star Game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other celebrities who won MVP honors in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game include singer Brian McKnight, comedian and actor Kevin Hart, pop icon Justin Bieber, rapper Common and NFL legend Terrell Owens.

