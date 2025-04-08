Paolo Banchero makes feelings crystal clear on Cooper Flagg-led Duke's heartbreaking loss in NCAA Tournament

Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils suffered a late-game collapse during Saturday's 70-67 Final Four loss to the Houston Cougars. Two days later, Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero struggled to speak about his former school's latest NCAA Tournament letdown.

Ad

Duke led by 14 points around the eight-minute mark and by six points with less than 40 seconds remaining. However, it couldn't hold on, enduring a series of mishaps and an unfavorable call en route to Houston finishing the game on a 9-0 run.

Flagg recorded a game-high 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, three blocks and three 3-pointers, shooting 42.1%. However, he was whistled for a controversial over-the-back foul with the Blue Devils up 67-66 with 19.6 seconds to go, allowing the Cougars to take a 68-67 advantage.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The presumed 2025 No. 1 NBA draft pick had a chance to take back the lead on the following possession. However, he came up short on a fadeaway midrange jumper in the final 10 seconds, with Houston closing out its improbable victory at the free-throw line.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Monday, Banchero appeared deflated by the Blue Devils' end-of-game meltdown, showing little interest in the evening's national championship game.

"I couldn't care less who wins tonight," Banchero said. "Saturday was a tough one to watch. Feel for my guys, but credit to Houston for not giving up."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Banchero also experienced March Madness heartbreak in 2022, falling 81-77 to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four. He followed that up by getting drafted No. 1 by Orlando in the 2022 NBA draft.

As such, Flagg could follow in Banchero's footsteps as a top pick if he declares for this year's draft.

Also Read: "I got news for you..." - Cooper Flagg gets harsh reality check from ex-NBA star over major debate

Ad

Cooper Flagg on missing potential game-winner against Houston in Final Four

Following Saturday's loss, Cooper Flagg spoke about missing the mark on his late-game go-ahead shot attempt. The AP Player of the Year underscored his satisfaction with his look despite the undesirable result.

"It's the play coach drew up," Flagg said. "Took it into the paint. Thought I got my feet set, rose up. Left it short, obviously. A shot I'm willing to live with in the scenario. I went up on the rim, trusted the work that I've put in."

Ad

While Flagg's freshman season ended in disappointment, he is reportedly in high demand among NBA front offices. The 6-foot-9 forward has been billed as one of the most versatile, NBA-ready prospects in recent memory, and could reverse a lowly franchise's fortunes.

Ad

Also Read: Jay Williams explains why Duke superstar Cooper Flagg might be leaving for the NBA "as soon as possible"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tristan Rawcliffe Tristan Rawcliffe is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda. Basketball has been Tristan's lifelong passion since age 11, and hailing from Brantford, Ontario, Tristan's loyalty lies with the Toronto Raptors.



He is a big fan of Nikola Jokic for his fundamental playstyle and Scottie Barnes for his versatility and potential. Tristan credits Nick Nurse for leading the Raptors to their first championship in 2019 and he holds Kawhi Leonard's iconic buzzer-beater in the playoffs as his favorite NBA moment.



Tristan is an all-around stats enthusiast and excels with statistical research skills to enrich his articles with compelling data and facts.



When he's not writing about basketball, Tristan enjoys spending time with family, playing sports and board games, swimming with his six-year-old son and traveling around Davao. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.