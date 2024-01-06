Pascal Siakam trade favorites Sacramento Kings pull out of sweepstakes for 2x NBA All-Star: Report

The Sacramento Kings previously emerged as one of the favorites to land Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. After Toronto traded OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, many NBA observers concluded that the Cameroonian was going to be the next to leave. The Raptors and the two-time All-Star have not reached an agreement for a new contract.

The Kings, per Shams Charania, were one of those who were seriously considered trading for the versatile forward. Siakam will have many suitors, particularly from playoff-contending teams. Sacramento, after a first-round postseason exit, was rumored to be looking at him to bolster the roster.

Things, however, have changed according to Charania:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The Sacramento Kings are deciding to pull out of the Pascal Siakam talks, sources say. Things can be fluid, but Kings-Raptors talks are now over.”

Expand Tweet

Shams Charania reported that for the Siakam trade to Sacramento to go through, the Kings would be interested to know if the forward will re-sign. The most that any team can offer him is a two-year extension. Sacramento doesn't want to lose him after a few months, considering the assets it would have to give up to get him.

The February trade deadline is still more than a month away, though. Things could change and the Kings could still go for him despite the risk of not being able to keep him long term.

Does adding Pascal Siakam make the Sacramento Kings one of the favorites to win the Western Conference?

The Sacramento Kings wanted to form a Big Three made of Pascal Siakam, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. It would have been a core that, at least on paper, would make some noise in the playoffs.

Who they would have to give up matters when considering their status in the Western Conference.

Sacramento is reportedly willing to give up Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter and picks to acquire the two-time All-Star. The Toronto Raptors would likely ask Keegan Murray to be included in any package for Siakam.

If the Kings can hold on to Murray, they should be one of the favorites to win the Western Conference. Sacramento's nerves showed in the Game 7 loss to the Golden State Warriors in last year's playoffs. Adding a veteran with postseason battles in his resume should be a boost for the team.

Pascal Siakam is a Swiss knife that Mike Brown doesn't have in his roster. He makes the Sacramento Kings more versatile. Siakam can generate points on his own, orchestrate plays and play solid to elite defense. He will have a key role for the team on both ends of the floor.

Siakam, De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray is a core that could carry the Kings to the Western Conference finals.