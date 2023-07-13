Pat McAfee mocks Victor Wembanyama in his opening monologue at the 2023 ESPY Awards -"He needs to apologize to Britney Spears"

2023 ESPYs host Pat McAfee ensured the NBA's newest hot commodity Victor Wembanyama didn't escape being trolled during his opening monologue. McAfee wasted no time mentioning Britney Spears' incident from Vegas involving Wembanyama and his security while talking about the French phenom. Here's what the TV analyst said:

"One NBA star is not here that I was kind of hoping for. He is 7'5", and needs to apologize to Britney Spears. It's bad. She just said like, 'Need it now.' He's supposed to be the next one, so I was hoping he was here, so I can say hello because I think all of us learning of him very recently can't wait to watch him take on the NBA's best."

On July 5th, Britney Spears approached Victor Wembanyama to take a picture with him from behind at a Las Vegas restaurant, tapping his back. However, his security personnel slapped the pop star. Spears' publically demanded an apology from the San Antonio Spurs rookie center.

NBA stars and controversies are nothing new, but Wembanyama wasn't getting away from Pat McAfee bringing it up to mock him during his ESPYs monologue.

Britney Spears goes on a rant following Victor Wembanyama incident

Brittney Spears went public again recently, slamming Victor Wembanyama's security for their actions in Vegas that saw her get hit. Spears posted a video after learning that several people online claimed Spears deserved what happened.

Spears heard it during a radio show and recorded a video saying that Wembanyama's security was wrong. Here's what she said:

I didn't appreicate the people saying that I deserve to be hit. Because no woman ever deserves to be hit. I simply tapped him on the back and was backhanded, hit in my face."

"I've yet to receive a public apology."

BBC Sports Cards @bbcsportscards Brittney Spears speaks on being slapped in Las Vegas by Victor Wembanyama’s security…



“I have yet to receive a public apology” Brittney Spears speaks on being slapped in Las Vegas by Victor Wembanyama’s security… “I have yet to receive a public apology” https://t.co/CWMhRHKHlu

Spears said that her security has never once assaulted her fans, despite them approaching her aggressively for pictures or autographs. Meanwhile, in his only interview in which he spoke about the incident, Wembanyama claimed that he wasn't aware of the specifics of what went down. Here's what he said:

"That person grabbed me from behind. I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight but that person grabbed me from behind, so I just know that the security pushed her away."

Unfortunately for Wemby, he's had to deal with controversy even before his NBA regular season debut, and he will have to be cautious of his and the actions of the people associated with him.

