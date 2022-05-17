"Patrick Beverley called Chris Paul a fraud on live TV for the culture", "Real haters hate unconditionally" - NBA World turns in hilarious reactions to Pat Bev's epic rant against CP3

Sunday night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks may have been harsh for Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul, but NBA fans couldn't hold back as Patrick Beverley took off on Paul for his atrocious performance.
Beverley has been known to be a bit of a wild card in the NBA. Having played this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 33-year old established himself as the loudest voice on the floor and in the locker room.
However, after the Suns' loss on Sunday, the Timberwolves guard had some harsh criticism in store for Chris Paul.
Joining Stephen A. Smith on First Take, Beverley did not hold back when addressing the illusion of greatness he believes shrouds Chris Paul.
“CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that. He’s a cone. Give him the Ben Simmons slander.”
Here's a video clip of the same:
With criticism and comments coming from every possible direction, Beverley singlehandedly set out to damage Paul's legacy. Addressing his poor defense and the lack of fear he generates, the sheer impact of the negative reviews had fans in splits.
With the harsh nature of criticism in mind, here are some of the best reactions to Patrick Beverley's rants from NBA fans on Twitter:
Having joined the LA Clippers after a trade involving Chris Paul going to the Houston Rockets, Beverley embraced and redeveloped the culture of the team alongside the new batch of players. In this regard, the two are at ends with each other.
However, Beverley's criticism of Paul wasn't well received by Paul's former Clippers teammate Matt Barnes, who clapped back at the 33-year old on national television.
With sparks flying everywhere, the situation has reached new heights as former players step in to defend Paul's legacy. But with a large majority of fans agreeing with Beverley's statements, the overall approach to the situation remains skewed.
Matt Barnes fires back at Patrick Beverley for comments on Chris Paul
Matt Barnes may not have been one of the best to ever play the game, but as an NBA champion, he is a respected voice when it comes to basketball.
While his retort to Beverley may be personally motivated considering his ties with Paul, Barnes' overall statement may have some value.
He said:
"There's a thin line between being critical and disrespecting. And I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul, was completely disrespectful and out of the line."
The 33-year old guard tends to be unfiltered when expressing himself, which many consider a virtue. However, the degree to which Beverley expressed himself may have blurred the line of reality to some extent.
The criticism directed towards Chris Paul for his performances in the last few games can be viewed as deserved. However, additional comments could be viewed as overkill in this regard.
While there is little that Patrick Beverley can do or say to defend himself against Barnes' comments, his record as a defender tends to speak for itself.
With Luka Doncic being the primary force dominating the Suns in the playoffs, Beverley enjoyed a successful record while guarding the Slovenian wonderkid this season.
Q. Do you agree with Patrick Beverley's rant on Chris Paul?
Yes
No