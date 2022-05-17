"Patrick Beverley called Chris Paul a fraud on live TV for the culture", "Real haters hate unconditionally" - NBA World turns in hilarious reactions to Pat Bev's epic rant against CP3

Sunday night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks may have been harsh for Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul, but NBA fans couldn't hold back as Patrick Beverley took off on Paul for his atrocious performance.

Beverley has been known to be a bit of a wild card in the NBA. Having played this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 33-year old established himself as the loudest voice on the floor and in the locker room.

However, after the Suns' loss on Sunday, the Timberwolves guard had some harsh criticism in store for Chris Paul.

Joining Stephen A. Smith on First Take, Beverley did not hold back when addressing the illusion of greatness he believes shrouds Chris Paul.

“CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that. He’s a cone. Give him the Ben Simmons slander.”

Here's a video clip of the same:

First Take @FirstTake



. “Ain’t nobody afraid of anybody over there in Phoenix, man. Everybody in the league knows that.” @patbev21 , tell us how you really feel about the Suns “Ain’t nobody afraid of anybody over there in Phoenix, man. Everybody in the league knows that.”.@patbev21, tell us how you really feel about the Suns 👀 https://t.co/GlxSAXUrq5

With criticism and comments coming from every possible direction, Beverley singlehandedly set out to damage Paul's legacy. Addressing his poor defense and the lack of fear he generates, the sheer impact of the negative reviews had fans in splits.

With the harsh nature of criticism in mind, here are some of the best reactions to Patrick Beverley's rants from NBA fans on Twitter:

DeMarrio Gray @dman73065 @FirstTake @patbev21 Saw Pat Bev last week on inside nba and he was good. Today just sounds like he had an ax to grind. Have to be mature enough to get out of your personal feelings to give a true evaluation. @FirstTake @patbev21 Saw Pat Bev last week on inside nba and he was good. Today just sounds like he had an ax to grind. Have to be mature enough to get out of your personal feelings to give a true evaluation.

Kel @kelllllll12 pat bev is hilarious lmfao this is sending me pat bev is hilarious lmfao this is sending me https://t.co/w09y0hHx8y

g @stopitg i support patrick Beverley. stop tryna police #real haters on here we dont abide by mainstream ideals, we use any n all opportunities to promote personal agendas,we dont believe in right time right place. funerals, weddings,retirement parties. real haters hate unconditionally i support patrick Beverley. stop tryna police #real haters on here we dont abide by mainstream ideals, we use any n all opportunities to promote personal agendas,we dont believe in right time right place. funerals, weddings,retirement parties. real haters hate unconditionally

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E Patrick Beverley is actually saying a lot of things that players say behind the scenes when they're being real. Patrick Beverley is actually saying a lot of things that players say behind the scenes when they're being real.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Pat Bev calling Chris Paul a traffic cone is spicy as hell Pat Bev calling Chris Paul a traffic cone is spicy as hell https://t.co/hZDsfq5GoJ

Dylan Park @dyllyp Patrick Beverley woke up early, pressed his tallest white tee and polished his black Nike Air Force 1’s, then went to the ESPN studio to talk shit about Chris Paul. The commitment to being a hater is truly commendable. Patrick Beverley woke up early, pressed his tallest white tee and polished his black Nike Air Force 1’s, then went to the ESPN studio to talk shit about Chris Paul. The commitment to being a hater is truly commendable.

Guru @DrGuru_ Patrick Beverley got real hatred for Chris Paul, this is insane Patrick Beverley got real hatred for Chris Paul, this is insane

Jozu Lucílfer 🇵🇦 @thaboyjozu Patrick Beverley called Chris Paul a fraud on live TV for the culture Patrick Beverley called Chris Paul a fraud on live TV for the culture

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA Patrick Beverley waking up at 4:30 AM to go slander Chris Paul while he's at his lowest Patrick Beverley waking up at 4:30 AM to go slander Chris Paul while he's at his lowest https://t.co/IcHJYplfv0

Van Lathan Jr @VanLathan Patrick Beverley is a revelation on TV. Patrick Beverley is a revelation on TV.

RWC @Angrydoc24 @barstoolsports Dudes talking trash when they’re already out of the playoffs will never not be hilarious. @barstoolsports Dudes talking trash when they’re already out of the playoffs will never not be hilarious.

Having joined the LA Clippers after a trade involving Chris Paul going to the Houston Rockets, Beverley embraced and redeveloped the culture of the team alongside the new batch of players. In this regard, the two are at ends with each other.

However, Beverley's criticism of Paul wasn't well received by Paul's former Clippers teammate Matt Barnes, who clapped back at the 33-year old on national television.

ESPN @espn



"There's a thin line between being critical and disrespecting. And I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul, was completely disrespectful and out of the line." @Matt_Barnes22 was not a fan of Patrick Beverley's criticism of Chris Paul:"There's a thin line between being critical and disrespecting. And I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul, was completely disrespectful and out of the line." .@Matt_Barnes22 was not a fan of Patrick Beverley's criticism of Chris Paul:"There's a thin line between being critical and disrespecting. And I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul, was completely disrespectful and out of the line." https://t.co/3q2xmJLrB8

With sparks flying everywhere, the situation has reached new heights as former players step in to defend Paul's legacy. But with a large majority of fans agreeing with Beverley's statements, the overall approach to the situation remains skewed.

Matt Barnes fires back at Patrick Beverley for comments on Chris Paul

Patrick Beverley celebrates a steal

Matt Barnes may not have been one of the best to ever play the game, but as an NBA champion, he is a respected voice when it comes to basketball.

While his retort to Beverley may be personally motivated considering his ties with Paul, Barnes' overall statement may have some value.

He said:

"There's a thin line between being critical and disrespecting. And I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul, was completely disrespectful and out of the line."

The 33-year old guard tends to be unfiltered when expressing himself, which many consider a virtue. However, the degree to which Beverley expressed himself may have blurred the line of reality to some extent.

The criticism directed towards Chris Paul for his performances in the last few games can be viewed as deserved. However, additional comments could be viewed as overkill in this regard.

While there is little that Patrick Beverley can do or say to defend himself against Barnes' comments, his record as a defender tends to speak for itself.

With Luka Doncic being the primary force dominating the Suns in the playoffs, Beverley enjoyed a successful record while guarding the Slovenian wonderkid this season.

Joey Linn @joeylinn_



Patrick Beverley defended Luka Doncic on 28 possessions this season. Luka did not make a single shot, was blocked once, and turned the ball over twice.



“I’m gonna get my lick back.” Patrick Beverley @patbev21 @luka7doncic love ya brother. But I Won this year MatchUp #Mr94Feet @luka7doncic love ya brother. But I Won this year MatchUp #Mr94Feet Since I never saw it posted…Patrick Beverley defended Luka Doncic on 28 possessions this season. Luka did not make a single shot, was blocked once, and turned the ball over twice.“I’m gonna get my lick back.” twitter.com/patbev21/statu… Since I never saw it posted…Patrick Beverley defended Luka Doncic on 28 possessions this season. Luka did not make a single shot, was blocked once, and turned the ball over twice.“I’m gonna get my lick back.” twitter.com/patbev21/statu…

