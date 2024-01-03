Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi flexes $60,000 Audemars Piguet watch during Bulls-Sixers

As the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Chicago Bulls, Patrick Beverley's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi came into the NBA Eastern Conference matchup in style. On social media, she featured her love of watches by wearing an Audemars Piguet watch.

According to the Essentials Watches website, the lavish Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore ladies' watch laced with white gold costs about $60,000. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore ladies' white gold-diamonds on rubber strap with blue dial showcases a blend of elegance and contemporary design.

Encased in 18K white gold, it features a diamond bezel for added luxury. With a 37mm case size, the watch operates automatically for accuracy. The blue dial complements the overall design, and the comfortable blue rubber bracelet adds a modern touch.

A closer look at Mandana Bolourchi's Audemars Piguet Watch

On the court, the Philadelphia 76ers dominated the Chicago Bulls 110-97 to improve to 23-10. They continue to be the third-best team in the NBA Eastern Conference, behind the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Patrick Beverley logged 14 minutes of playing time and contributed three points, two assists and one rebound.

Who is Patrick Beverley's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi?

The long-time girlfriend of Patrick Beverley, Mandana Bolourchi, was born on Mar. 30, 1994.

Hailing from Iran, Bolourchi has become a global fashion influencer and is recognized for her work in interior design. Raised in various locations, including Los Angeles, Europe and Dubai, she holds a Master's degree in interior design and collaborates with luxury brands.

Bolourchi is a social media sensation who maintains a significant online presence and regularly updates her followers. Her net worth is estimated to range between $4-6 million.

She was born into an open-minded and educated family. Her passion for arts came from a young age, and her talents include sketching. She once considered a career as a concert pianist.

Her transition from fashion influencing to interior design made Mandana Bolourchi move from Dubai to Los Angeles to pursue her career. She's currently active in charitable work to support victims of domestic abuse and children with genetic diseases.

Bolourchi, a world-record-holding fashion designer, earned a nomination for Best Dressed Women in the Middle East in 2017.

She collaborates with prestigious brands like Dolce and Gabbana. Despite her public profile, Bolourchi remains private about her personal life, including details about her education and parents.