Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi shows off $4,400 Chanel handbag in latest IG snap

Patrick Beverley's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, often uses her Instagram account to promote her "Mandana Beverly Hills" brand or share images of her outfit and everyday life. On Friday, she posted an Instagram story where she flexed her Chanel handbag.

Chanel has some of the world's most luxurious and expensive handbags, and Bolourchi's accessory is no exception. According to NewInspired.com, the Chanel handbag is worth $4,400.

Beverley and his girlfriend have reportedly been together since April 2021, when the veteran guard was still playing for the LA Clippers (2017-2021). Meanwhile, Bolourchi is considered one of the most famous influencers in the world, with her Instagram account having 786K followers.

Patrick Beverley excited about joining the Sixers; praises reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid

Patrick Beverley joined the Philadelphia 76ers in the summer and has been excited about his decision to sign with the franchise. The Sixers are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-7 record. Philadelphia trails the top-seeded Boston Celtics by two matchups (18-5) and is on a four-game winning streak.

Beverley even went as far as to say that he should have played his entire career for the Sixers while replying to an account on X:

The veteran guard also had high praise for reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who has made a stellar start to the season and has been a frontrunner to repeat. Beverley has been impressed by what he has seen from his teammate.

"He different, that big fella, he different, that's all. He's in a category of his own," Patrick Beverley said earlier in the week. "Respectfully to everyone else out there. He's dominant, he knows how to play the game the right way, he knows how to get to the free-throw line. He knows when opponents are scared of him, he's just dominant."

Joel Embiid has appeared in 20 games for the Sixers with averages of 33.8 ppg, 11.5 rpg and 6.4 apg, on 52.3% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc. He is also the frontrunner to repeat as scoring champion. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley averages 4.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 2.4 apg on 32.0% from three.

Philadelphia will look to maintain a top-four push in the East and extend its winning streak to five games when it hosts the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Pistons have lost 21 straight games and have a league-worst 2-22.