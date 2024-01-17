Paul George and Daniela share son's adorable LeBron James-inspired celebration after scoring

LA Clippers megastar Paul George and his wife Daniela keep their social media followers updated with images and videos of their adorable son Paul Vuk George. George recently shared an Instagram story of his son dunking in the backyard and doing the famous LeBron James chest-thumping celebration.

James' famous chest-thumping celebration is perhaps his indirect way of saying that he rules the court, which can also silence opposition fans. George's son seems to be a fan of the Lakers superstar.

Here is screenshot of the story:

Paul George's son playing basketball in his backyard(via Instagram)

The video posted by Paul George on his Instagram story was actually a repost of the same video posted by his wife through her account.

Paul George recalls the moment of the LeBron James poster dunk

LeBron James put down one of the most sensational poster dunks of the season at the age of 39 against the Clippers last week, which further led the Lakers to a 106-103 victory against their rival franchise.

While everybody praised James for the picturesque moment, Paul Geroge explained his side of the story of being on the receiving end of the athletic dunk. The Clippers star spoke about the unforgettable ordeal on his podcast, "Podcast P with Paul George."

While reminiscing about the event, George said:

"Usually, in such a scenario, Bron passes the ball and retrieves it. But I noted he wasn't willing to do so this time. And so, I decided to challenge him early, while also maintaining distance to absorb any possible contact. But again, I felt clueless and overwhelmed like a deer in headlights. Before I could act, I was left stunned."

During the game, the Lakers were earlier falling behind at 16-7, which was later compensated by the team. However, the 4x MVP, James took a long jump to slam a thunderous dunk and got fouled by George in the meantime.

Further talking about his attempt, the Clippers star said:

"All I could feel was stupefaction, as though I resembled a deer caught in the headlights," admitted "Before I could strategize my next move, I found myself immobilized."

Even though George put up a brave fight, James outshone everyone as the highest scorer of the game, securing 25 crucial points for the Lakers. His defense against both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George was notably significant. George demonstrated his value by scoring 22 points, becoming the co-leading scorer for the Clippers along with Ivica Zubac.

