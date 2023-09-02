Paul George delivers hilarious Charles Barkley impersonation at Stephen A. Smith's request

LA Clippers forward Paul George surprised fans after showing off his impressive impersonation of NBA legend Charles Barkley. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had the chance to interview the two-way forward and made a specific request which resulted in George imitating the former MVP.

George took some time off his busy schedule to let Smith interview him. As the interview was about to come to a conclusion, the ESPN analyst requested that the eight-time All-Star answer his final question while impersonating Barkley.

PG-13's impersonation started at around the 32:50 mark of the video.

"Where are the Clippers going to finish this year if both you and Kawhi Leonard are healthy?" Smith said. "And before you answer that question, I want you to answer that question in a Charles Barkley imitation, cause I heard you give a pretty good Charles Barkley imitation."

George laughed at the idea initially but obliged to Smith's request.

"Well lemme tell you something Stephen A. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are two of the best players I've seen play together, okay?" George said while doing his best Chuck impression. "I got the two brothers, I got them finishing top 3. And lemme tell you one thing about it, if those guys play both ends the way they do, I'mma go out and say they finish 2nd in the West."

As far as impressions go, the Clippers' star's attempts at talking like Chuck were pretty spot on. But he'll need to work on it a little bit to get the essence that the Round Mound of Rebound possesses.

Paul George has high praise for Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two

Being in the Western Conference, battles between George and Luka Doncic are common. In a recent clip from Podcast P with Paul George, he talked about Doncic being one of the greatest international players of all time. Despite his young career, PG-13 sees greatness in Luka's career.

"Luka is now. Luka is for real now. He's passed up that 'next up' after his first season. Like, you knew Luka's gonna be that guy and he's that guy now. With his size, his scoring ability, his playmaking, his IQ, his vision. We're talking about being the biggest international player now.

"That's surpassing GOATs. That's surpassing Dirk [Nowitzki], that's surpassing Tony Parker, that's surpassing Hakeem [Olajuwon].

"He's got a chance to be the biggest international guy. Surpassing Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in a way. I mean, he's got a chance to be one of the best to ever do it. His game is just way older than what he is."

