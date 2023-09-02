“We got one of the biggest chances to win it” – Paul George nails Charles Barkley's impersonation while predicting Clippers future this season

Nailing a Charles Barkley impersonation, LA Clippers star forward Paul George predicted that his team will be among the three best teams in the Western Conference this coming NBA season.

Talking to Stephen A. Smith in “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” George was asked what his predictions are for the oft-injured Clippers next season.

“Where are the Clippers gonna finish this year if both you and Kawhi Leonard are healthy?” Smith asked George.

“And before you answer that question, I want you to answer that question in a Charles Barkley imitation, Because I heard you give a good Charles Barkley imitation,” Smith quipped.

George, an eight-time All-Star, wasted no time. He quickly assumed his Barkley impression and fearlessly made his prediction for the upcoming Clippers season.

“Let me tell you something first, Stephen, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are two of the best players I’ve seen play together,” George said.

“I got the two brothers finishing top three. If those guys play both ends the way they do, I’m going to go out and say they finish second in the West,” he added.

However, PG13’s claim comes with a huge asterisk.

“If healthy, we got one of the biggest chances to win it. If healthy.”

George recently made the rounds on social media for his hilariously perfect imitation of the NBA legend and TNT analyst's accent.

Watch: Paul George does perfect Charles Barkley impersonation mocking his rare accent

How did Paul George and the Clippers fare last season?

The Clippers finished fifth in the West last season with a 44-38 record. They lost to the Phoenix Suns, led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, in the first round of the playoffs in five games.

However, George believes that in the standings, only the current NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, could potentially surpass them.

“I’m going to give Denver their credit, they’re the champions until beaten,” he said.

George played 56 games last season and averaged 23.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.1 apg and 1.5 spg. Leonard played 52 games and had averages of 23.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.9 apg and 1.4 spg. George and Leonard, as a pair, only played in a total of 38 games.

The Clippers experienced a few roster changes this offseason. They parted ways with Eric Gordon, re-signed Moussa Diabate, Mason Plumlee, and Russell Westbrook, and brought in KJ Martin along with rookies Kobe Brown and Jordan Miller. Additionally, they are considered a potential destination for James Harden.

Only time can tell if a healthy Clippers roster can go all the way.

