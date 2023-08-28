Watch: Paul George does perfect Charles Barkley impersonation mocking his rare accent

Paul George has been active off the court during the offseason, as he is preparing for the LA Clippers' training camp in late September while hosting his podcast, the "Podcast P".

Aside from being great on the floor, the superstar forward has become a talented podcaster as well.

In one of his latest episodes, Paul George offered a funny moment, impersonating NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley, who usually compares current and former superstars with regards to how "soft" the league has become nowadays.

"See, back when I played, you almost had to chuck a guy when he got hot, or fouled him and put him on his a*s. But these guys now are just too soft," Paul George said while impersonating Barkley.

This was a funny moment, even though this wasn't the first time that the Clippers superstar has impersonated the Hall of Famer.

When Paul George impersonated Charles Barkley for saying names incorrectly

In late May, Paul George had Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, who is the reigning MVP in the WNBA, as a special guest on his podcast.

During the show, George impersonated Barkley for saying names incorrectly.

“Jayson Tatum. Jah-son. Ah-ja? How do you say the name?” George said while impersonating the Hall of Famer.

Paul George and Charles Barkley are not friends and don't see eye-to-eye.

Three years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic years, Barkley was critical of George and the mental health issues he was dealing with inside the Orlando bubble. Barkley didn't mince his words when he talked about George's status.

"I don't think guys making millions of dollars should be worried just because they're stuck in a place where they can go fishing and play golf and play basketball and make millions of dollars," Charles Brakley said during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" in August 2020, via TMZ Sports.

"That's not a dark place. The thing that just happened in Wisconsin, the things happening with this pandemic, all these people losing their jobs, those people are in a dark place. We are the luckiest people in the world to dribble a stupid basketball and make millions of dollars. We're never in a dark place. I just think we need to be careful what we complain about."

George, who said he was dealing with anxiety and depression in the bubble, never publicly responded to the former NBA star. However, his impersonations may be another way to fire back at Barkley.

Aside from his off-court duties with his podcast, Paul George is preparing for the 2023-24 season, having his sights set on leading the Clippers to the top of the NBA. Last year, their playoff campaign ended in the opening round after losing to the Phoenix Suns in five games.

It was a series that started perfectly for LA, as the Clippers triumphed in Game 1, but Kawhi Leonard's injury led to four straight losses.

