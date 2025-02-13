Paul George Injury Update: $212 million Sixers star reveals inability to move finger 

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has been dealing with a finger injury for weeks. The veteran forward missed a game between the Sixers and the LA Lakers on Jan. 28 due to it. According to the nine-time All-Star, who is on a $212 million contract (per Spotrac), the injury is so severe that he's unable to move his pinky finger.

However, he still managed to log 37 minutes in Wednesday's 100-96 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, which made it five straight losses for Philadelphia. While he was able to record three blocks and two steals, George struggled on the offensive end, shooting just 1-7, including 0-5 from downtown.

Speaking to The Philly Voice after the game, George revealed that he is dealing with what was described as an extensor tendon injury in his left pinky finger, which was taped up in recent games.

“It’s tough," George said. "The pain pretty much went down, but little things like ball-handling, catching it, going left at moments. Like there’s a couple plays tonight where it bobbled a bit because I got to essentially play like this all game (displays inability to move left pinky). So, you know, it’s frustrating, but it is what it is.”

"Hopefully it'll heal up," - 76ers HC Nick Nurse opens up on Paul George's ongoing finger injury

With the NBA's All-Star break right around the corner, Nick Nurse and the Philadelphia 76ers are hopeful that the time off will help Paul George heal up.

While there were rumors of Philly potentially parting ways with George leading up to the NBA trade deadline, the franchise made it clear that they had no intentions of trading him in the first year of his newly signed contract.

It's hard to ignore that Philadelphia's trio of George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey hasn't lived up to expectations. With injuries largely to blame, the Sixers have posted a 20-34 record this season, 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls in 10th place.

Although George has been playing through the injury, Nurse spoke with Philly Voice, explaining how is has impacted his play.

"I do notice some mishandles out there with his left hand, not necessarily turnovers, but just not so in-rhythm and smooth, things that probably affect both his getting into his shot and his passing a little bit," Nurse said on Wednesday.

"It is, not great efficiency since he hurt his finger. Hopefully we’ll get it some time and hopefully it’ll heal up and get a little bit better."

Since returning to action, George hasn't been able to find the same success on offense as he had earlier in the season. After averaging 20.5 points per game in January, George's scoring has dropped to 10.2 ppg in five February games.

Whether or not the All-Star break is enough time for him to heal up, only time will tell.

