Paul George Injury Update: 76ers star undergoes crucial surgery to recover from knee issue with unclear return timeline

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George reportedly underwent a successful procedure to treat an injury he sustained during a recent offseason workout.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the 35-year-old wing's arthroscopic surgery on Monday was successful. George will now undergo a rehab program and will be re-evaluated at some point before the training camp opens in October.

The nine-time NBA All-Star signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Sixers last offseason. However, George's first season with Philadelphia was marred by multiple injuries.

He appeared in just 41 games and averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 43.0% shooting. George will enter his 16th NBA season in 2025-26.

This is a developing story.

