  Paul George Injury Update: 76ers star undergoes crucial surgery to recover from knee issue with unclear return timeline

Paul George Injury Update: 76ers star undergoes crucial surgery to recover from knee issue with unclear return timeline

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 14, 2025 23:17 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Paul George undergoes crucial surgery to recover from knee issue with unclear return timeline (Image source: Imagn)

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George reportedly underwent a successful procedure to treat an injury he sustained during a recent offseason workout.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the 35-year-old wing's arthroscopic surgery on Monday was successful. George will now undergo a rehab program and will be re-evaluated at some point before the training camp opens in October.

The nine-time NBA All-Star signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Sixers last offseason. However, George's first season with Philadelphia was marred by multiple injuries.

He appeared in just 41 games and averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 43.0% shooting. George will enter his 16th NBA season in 2025-26.

This is a developing story.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
