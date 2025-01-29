Paul George Injury Update: Latest status of 76ers star dodging major finger setback, return timeline uncertain

Paul George suffered from an untimely injury last Saturday when the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Chicago Bulls. George hurt his left pinky finger sometime in the second quarter. No one knew about it when he got substituted from the game. However, George was noticeably missing from the bench when the Sixers came out of the locker room for the second half. He needed to make an early exit.

Philadelphia Inquirer writer Keith Pompey reported that Paul George underwent an MRI and ultrasound. The results showed an injury in the extensor tendon in his left fifth finger. Regarding George's return to the hardwood, Pompey said it would be revealed in a few days from this publishing.

In the meantime, Philly fans shouldn't expect to see PG play against the LA Lakers on Tuesday. The 76ers will have to rely heavily on Tyrese Maxey to carry the team as they try to fend off the Purple and Gold, who are currently on a four-game winning streak after beating the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Sixers vs. Bulls recap: Philly wins despite Paul George's early exit

The Philadelphia 76ers (17-27) took on the Chicago Bulls last Saturday. It was an unfortunate game for Paul George as he hurt his left pinky sometime in the second quarter. This left Tyrese Maxey alone to carry the Sixers. Despite not having George, Joel Embiid and Jared McCain by his side, Maxey led the 76ers to a 109-97 victory.

Maxey did most of the work after nearly notching a double-double performance. He had an all-around game, posting 31 points, nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block. Helping Tyrese secure the win was Kelly Oubre Jr., who had a double-double outing. Oubre Jr. added 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball did all they could to fend off the Philadelphia 76ers. LaVine attempted to match Tyrese Maxey's output with 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal. Both Vucevic and Ball had double-double performances. Vucevic posted 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Ball, on the other hand, added 10 points and 10 assists.

The Sixers are set to face off against the LA Lakers on Tuesday. They'll be without Paul George, leaving Tyrese Maxey to lead the team alone. Hopefully, PG can make a speedy recovery.

