Paul George Injury Update: NBA insider reveals distressing news on 76ers star's knee setback

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed that the Philadelphia 76ers's Paul George will miss the rest of the 2024-25 season. In 41 games, the All-Star has averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 43 percent from the field.

George has had health issues all season long and has frequently been benched. Since the beginning of the season, he has struggled with several injuries. In October and November, he underwent two hyperextensions on his knee. In January, a finger tendon ailment followed. He also sustained a groin ailment in the last few weeks.

On Monday, Charania reported that the 6-foot-8 forward had injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee. Due to his setbacks, he's expected to miss at least the next six weeks, and thus, the Sixers were compelled to exclude him for the rest of the season.

He's the second player Phily has shut down for the rest of the campaign after Joel Embiid, who was limited to 19 games of action and averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Like George, injuries have prevented the Cameroonian big man from being available for his team.

For most of the season, the two stars have been absent for the 76ers and their lack of playing time led the Sixers (23-44) to sit 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Because of George's injuries and underperformance, he had to leave his show, "Podcast P with Paul George." This came after he was criticized for continuing his show amid the team's struggles.

"I haven't been the healthiest, so it's just been putting a ton of work towards getting my body as healthy as possible, and to keep focus of obviously being here and trying to turn things around here and the full focus is trying to get this team together," George stated after coming to a decision to pause his podcast.

Paul George gets shut down after the league started an investigation on the Sixers

Over the weekend, the NBA focused on the Sixers. The league initiated an investigation into the Philadelphia team concerning the absences of Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Charania reported this during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I'm told the Philadelphia 76ers are another team the NBA has started an investigation on and looked into," the insider said (6:13). "Just based on, you've had Tyrese Maxey miss time, we know Paul George has missed time."

Unlike Embiid and George, Tyrese Maxey has been available and played 52 games this season. However, the two veteran stars missing games have prompted the association to investigate what's happening in Philadelphia.

