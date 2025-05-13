Paul George makes his feelings clear about bringing back podcast amid criticism

In recent years, Paul George has joined the ever-growing group of current and former players to break into the world of podcasting. Following a brief hiatus, the All-Star forward opened up on his decision to return to recording.

When George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency last summer, he was expected to help propel them into the title hunt. However, due to a litany of injuries, things did not play out that well. Being vastly shorthanded greatly impacted their ability to compete on a nightly basis, resulting in them missing the playoffs.

After deciding to put the podcast on hold in February, Paul George put out a new episode of 'Podcast P' Tuesday. As expected, he touched on getting things going again despite all the criticism he faced this year.

"The reason I took the hiatus was more so I wanted to get my body healthy," George said. "I wasn't mentally there."

"Kinda just want to touch back with my fan base. It was important for us to kind of start this back up. Just give back to the people."

Paul George ended up being shut down before the regular season ended to get a head start on getting himself right physically. The All-Star guard now has the entire offseason to regroup and train in hopes of returning to form next year.

Paul George applauds his 76ers teammates for how they handled injury-ridden season

Another key topic that Paul George focused on in his return episode was how things unfolded for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Despite how rough things got, he applauded his teammates for how they carried themselves.

While speaking on how the regular season unfolded for them, PG opened up about the group's mindset. They maintained a strong togetherness that allowed them to navigate what ended up being a very rocky road.

"I credit the locker room man," George said. "I think through all the tough times we had togther man we just stuck together and was like try to make the most out of it."

Looking ahead to next season, Paul George and the rest of the Sixers will look to get the franchise back on track. Having a full offseason to recover, the franchise hopes its star trio will have a chance to play alongside one another for an extended period.

Though they'll all be a year old, the Sixers' core still has the talent to be a threat in the Eastern Conference. The key for PG, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey will be getting reps together to figure out how to operate at the highest level.

