Paul George nearly gives into NBA Twitter's theory about Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game being documented

LA Clippers All-Star wing player Paul George recently weighed in on the accuracy of the 100-point game of NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain in 1962, which has had its share of doubters throughout the years and continues to be the subject of theories.

Speaking on Podcast P recently, the nine-time NBA All-Star shared that it is easy to be swayed by what is presented on social media about Chamberlain's impressive achievement, considering not many people have come out and said they were there in the game and witnessed it.

George, however, likes to believe that there was no reason for people to lie about it, since Chamberlain towered over everybody else during his time and was an offensive juggernaut.

'PG' said:

"Have there been a lot of people that came out and was like, 'Yeah, I was at that game.' That's what I'm saying. That part I don't, I wouldn't get why would they lie about it either... [But] We gotta believe it. I'm rolling with it."

Chamberlain set his impressive single-game scoring record of 100 points on March 2, 1962, in a game between his Philadelphia Warriors and the New York Knicks in Hersey, Pennsylvania. The Warriors won the game, 169-147.

In said game, 'The Big Dipper' shot 36-of-63 from the field and 28-of-32 from the free throw line. He scored his 100th point with 46 seconds left in the game. Following the contest, PR man Harvey Pollack wrote '100' on a piece of paper and asked Chamberlain to hold it up for photographers. It is now one of the most iconic photos in the history of basketball.

Paul George has a career-high of 48 points

Paul George is not as dominant a scorer as Wilt Chamberlain was but has shown the ability to deliver the points in bunches if he is in the zone. One of those moments came on Dec. 5, 2015, when he scored a career-high 48 points against the Utah Jazz.

Still playing for the Indiana Pacers, the former Fresno State star torched the Jazz for 48 points in 42 minutes of play. Unfortunately, they lost the game, 122-119, in overtime.

In the game, Paul George went 15-of-27 from the field, 8-of-11 from three, and 10-of-13 from the charity stripe. He also had eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals. He was backed by the 23 points of Rodney Stuckey.

Now in his 14th year in the NBA, Paul George continues to play at a high level for the LA Clippers, averaging 22.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.6 steals in 34.2 minutes.

His triumvirate with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden has helped the Clippers to a 42-25 record, fourth in the Western Conference.