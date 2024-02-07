"Jokic scoring 200 on that defense": Alleged footage of Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game ignites hilarious reactions

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most points scored in a game. Chamberlain posted 100 points, on 36/63 from the field and 28/32 from the free-throw line, along with 25 rebounds in the 169-147 home win of the Philadelphia Warriors over the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.

On Wednesday, alleged footage of Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point outing surfaced, causing hilarious reactions from fans.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“'100 point game,'” a fan posted with a SpongeBob meme.

Expand Tweet

"Fake… They already been established that it wasnt televised it was just broadcasted on radio. This clip woulda been surfaced decades ago," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"This is not evidence of Wilt's 100-point game. It's just more evidence that OT is ran by kids that know absolutely nothing about basketball history."

Expand Tweet

"This isn’t the footage at all because nobody was at the game at Hershey High School when Wilt 'scored 100,'" a comment read.

Expand Tweet

"I’m convinced Twitter has the power to do anything now."

Expand Tweet

"Why does the video pick-up from 81 points? LMDO."

Expand Tweet

"How did this person just find it??? Must be ai. The 100 point game is still fake."

Expand Tweet

"Jokic scoring 200 on that defense," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Did Wilt Chamberlain score 100 points?

Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for most points scored in a single game in NBA history with 100. No other player has reached or surpassed that record. The only one that came close was the late Kobe Bryant, who scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

After 62 years, it remains a tough challenge for an NBA player to break this record. However, fans still question whether Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points.

The main point of their doubt is that there is no video footage of this matchup, which wasn't televised or broadcast by any TV channel. Thus, doubters say there is no proof of his 100-point game and that it never happened.

In addition, there is no evidence of a news report from this matchup, while the only proof is the radio broadcast of the contest and, especially, the fourth-quarter part, where Chamberlain set the record.

"The thing that really stuck out in my mind is that I failed to tape it," Bill Campbell, who was broadcasting the game, once told ESPN. "That was a dumb error on my part. I got so consumed with trying to keep track of the points and making sure I did it correctly.

"Wilt called me from Los Angeles after he was elected to the Hall of Fame. He asked me if I had a tape of the fourth quarter. I said some of the fourth quarter. He said, 'Send it to the Hall of Fame.'"

Expand Tweet

Wilt Chamberlain claimed the NBA championship twice, won the NBA Finals MVP award once and became an All-Star four times. He averaged 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds on 50.6% from the field during the 1961-62 season.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!