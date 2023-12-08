Paul George’s wife Daniela Rajic and producer of The X Factor, Got Talent Kelly Belldegrun twinning in white top and jeans

Daniela Rajic, wife of Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, is a successful entrepreneur and a supportive partner. Managing her entrepreneurial journey, Daniela, the mother of three beautiful children, is known for her strong support for her husband’s career.

Recently, Daniela was seen twinning with her friend and producer, Kelly Belldegrun. In a recent Instagram story upload, Daniela seemed to be having a good time with producer Kelly. Both of them were spotted wearing the same color combination: a white top coupled with a blue pair of jeans.

Daniela Rajic twinning with X-Factor Producer Kelly Belldegrun (Photo via Daniela Rajic's Instagram story, @danielarajic)

Kelly is the senior development producer for Syco Entertainment. The same entertainment company owns two of the top talent shows, namely X Factor and Got Talent.

A closer look at Paul George and Daniela Rajic’s relationship

Paul George and Daniela Rajic reportedly first started dating in 2013. However, the couple had seen their struggles during their early dating lives. According to ESPN, when their relationship was not public, the Clippers' star was subjected to a paternity suit from Daniela.

Daniela Rajic took the legal route on May 1, 2014, after giving birth to their daughter Olivia. Later on, however, it was resolved and stated that George had paid the medical bills. These early ups and downs showed that their bond only became stronger. They braved the storm together, proving that real love can triumph over any adversity.

However, their relationship took a significant turn when Daniela decided to quit her job to focus full-time on her entrepreneurial venture, NudeSwim, which is a swimwear line she co-founded with Sarah Patterson. Sarah is married to the LA Clippers' former power forward, Patrick Patterson.

In November 2020, George proposed to Daniela, and they got married in a private ceremony in June 2022. They are now the proud parents of three children: Olivia, Natasha, and Paul. Daniela's unwavering support for George's career and her dedication to their family highlight the strength of their bond.