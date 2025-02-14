Paul George’s wife Daniela Rajic sends love as Sixers star pampers her with thoughtful gesture during All-Star break outing

Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic sent her love to her husband on Friday evening on her Instagram handle. The wife of the 76ers star uploaded a picture on her Instagram story featuring her husband.

In the picture, PG-13 is seen lying on the couch, relaxed with her wife's legs in his arms. Rajic shared photos from her date with the 76ers star in her previous stories. The two went out on Valentine's Day to celebrate the occasion.

Paul George is seen sitting on a couch against her wife while the two pose for the camera. The 76ers star is holding both his hands in the air and is making peace signs while his wife is showing off her drink.

PG-13's wife Daniela Rajic shares pictures with her husband on her IG story. (Credits: @danielarajic/Instagram)

Rajic also posted a video of herself from the outing. In the video, she shows off her drink by bringing it into the frame. The NBA All-Star weekend starts on Saturday and unfortunately, Paul George fans will have to make do without their favorite superstar playing.

However, not being selected for the All-Star team has given the nine-time All-Star some time off the court which he can spend with his loved ones.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard did not make the All-Star team this year. This is primarily because PG-13 was injured for most of the season. He has played only 35 games so far.

When healthy, George has been a great asset for the Sixers. He averages 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 42.6% field-goal shooting.

Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic shares pictures from her girls' weekend

Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic shared pictures from her girls' weekend outing on her Instagram handle. On Jan. 20, Rajic shared pictures from her weekend trip with her daughters and her friend Sarah Patterson.

The social media influencer expressed her thoughts on the outing in the caption of her upload.

"Girls wknd 🫶 love it here 🤪"

The post featured pictures highlighting the key moments from Rajic's weekend outing. The group visited Florida to spend some time at the beach. They stayed at the Boca Raton, a four-star hotel in Camino Real, Florida.

The first picture on the post featured a photo of Rajic striking a pose for the camera with her daughters standing beside her. She is wearing a white dress and her daughter is following the theme and wearing matching white outfits.

Daniela Rajic has three kids with Paul George. Their oldest child is their daughter Olivia, followed by Natasha and their youngest and only son Paul Vuk George.

