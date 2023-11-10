Paul Pierce to lose Range Rover over $91,459 unpaid debt after being served lawsuit: Report

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is facing an issue regarding his unpaid debts on a luxury car. Sources say the NBA star stopped paying for his Range Rover in 2021 and that the car is now subject to be repossessed. JPMorgan Chase Bank recently handed him a lawsuit.

Sources say that a process server tracked down Pierce in his house in Woodlands, California, on November 4. The bank filed a lawsuit against the 2008 Finals MVP in Los Angeles Superior Court on October 18.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The suit states that the former Celtics star made a lease to purchase a Range Rover in 2019. Pierce reportedly agreed to pay via a monthly installment plan worth $3,445.28 every month until it's fully paid. However, the former NBA star stopped paying in December 2021.

According to the suit, Pierce has created a massive amount of debt with his negligence in paying for the car. He's racked up $91,459 in debt for the car alone. The bank has been demanding the car be repossessed, but the 6-foot-7 forward has declined to give it up so far.

Sources said that Pierce's legal troubles started after he reached a settlement with the SEC for his crypto violations where he agreed to pay $1.4 million.

You might also be interested in reading this: Who is Rubi Rose? Closer look at rapper who Paul Pierce called his 'crush' on Twitter

Paul Pierce says that Pelicans should explore trading Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are still hopeful that Zion Williamson will have a healthy 2023-24 season. Injuries have caused him to miss a significant amount of games, making it a challenge for the Pelicans to have a deep playoff run. Last season, they were at the top of the Western Conference standings but fell out of the top eight teams after Williamson was sidelined.

Paul Pierce recently said that the Pelicans should consider trading him for Julius Randle of the New York Knicks. According to Piece, Randle is more reliable, in the sense that he's readily available to play and help the team out.

"If things flame out in New Orleans this year, and he gets hurt again or they don't make the playoffs or something don't go right, man, you've got to explore that," Pierce said (via Sports Illustrated).

"A couple of first-rounders with Barrett and Randle, yeah, I think they would. Randle is what New Orleans needs: they need a consistent 20-10 guy in that spot, which Zion is if he's healthy, but Randle's healthy."

Expand Tweet

This could be the solution for New Orleans moving forward. Over the past three seasons, Randle has played over 70 games, which is already a lot for any star. Williamson, on the other hand, played 61 games in his sophomore year. That's the most games he's played in his career.

Also read: "Older than his jersey number" - NBA fans roast Paul Pierce for creeping up on Rubi Rose's photo with 'my crush' comment