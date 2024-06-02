Pelicans could engage in blockbuster trade, snatching Lakers target to pair with Zion Williamson: Report

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly going all-in in building their team around two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson. They are looking to trade for Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young or Dejounte Murray to team up with the former top overall pick.

NBA insider Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports shared the development on X, highlighting that Pelicans All-Star forward Brandon Ingram would be involved in a possible trade with the Hawks.

According to the report, the Pelicans are expected to start trade talks for Young or Murray. The two incidentally are being eyed as well by New Orleans' Western Conference rivals LA Lakers. Ingram is said to be the central piece for a Pelicans package to be sent to Atlanta.

The Pelicans are also reported to be interested in negotiating for the Cleveland Cavaliers duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

Zion Williamson played a career-high 70 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, five assists and 1.1 steals in 32 minutes of play.

He helped his team to a 49-33 card, narrowly missing an outright playoff spot. They made the postseason by way of the play-in tournament but played without Williamson, who injured his hamstring during their play-in bid. The Pelicans were swept by the OKC Thunder in the opening round of the playoffs.

Young, for his part, only played 54 games for the Hawks but was good for a double-double of 25.7 points and 10.8 assists when healthy. Murray, meanwhile, averaged 22.5 points (career-high), 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 78 games.

As for Ingram, he had season averages of 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 64 games.

Zion Williamson looks to better 2023-24 season exploits

New Oleans Pelicans All-Star forward Zion Williamson had an eventful 2023-24 NBA season and seeks to build on it next season and beyond.

The 23-year-old former top overall pick played a career-high 70 games, helping his team to be a steady top-echelon squad in the competitive Western Conference.

Along the way, he averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, five assists and 1.1 steals in 32 minutes of play. He, however, failed to join his team in the playoffs after injuring his hamstring in a play-in game against the LA Lakers.

During their exit interview, Zion Williamson spoke about the season he had and expectations next year (as per NBA.com):

"That was definitely a step in the right direction. (I'm) looking to build on that next season. Hopefully do what I need to do so I can participate in the playoffs next year."

Before this season, the highest Zion Williamson played for the Pelicans was 61 in his sophomore year, where he averaged career-highs of 27 points and 7.2 rebounds.