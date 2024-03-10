"Pelicans, they don't f**k with me" - Rapper Boosie calls out New Orleans for offering mere $1000 for halftime performance

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the most competitive teams in the Western Conference. However, not everyone is singing their praises as of late. Rapper Boosie ranted on an Instagram live session about being offered a mere $1000 to perform during halftime in one of the team's ball games. The rant was later shared on X by Nakama 14 (@illustratorDG).

Boosie is one of the most popular rappers, hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He has been spotted several times at New Orleans Pelicans games. However, this time around, he is not too fond of the kind of treatment given by the organization.

"You supposed to be courtside at the Pelicans game," Boosie said. "They don't want to give me no courtside tickets. That's cold blooded. Pelicans they don't f*** with me. I ain't not the players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They offer me $1000 to perform at the halftime show. And not even no courtside seats. Pelicans told me they had $1000 for me to perform twice in one night."

Expand Tweet

Considering his popular stature in the music industry and Louisiana, he didn't appreciate being offered a small amount for performing twice in one night.

Interestingly, Atlanta pays $7,500 to $10,000 to do a halftime show. So it was fair on Boosie's side to feel undervalued.

The small performance fee was already unacceptable for Boosie but not even being offered complimentary courtside tickets is another deal-breaker for him.

Rapper Boosie regrets smack talk with Grizzlies players during a New Orleans Pelicans game

On December 26, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies secured a close 116-115 overtime victory against New Orleans. Hilariously, rapper Boosie was present during the game and was talking smack against Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

The game ended with Ja Morant scoring 31 points (12-of-24 shooting), seven assists and four rebounds, while Desmond Bane had 27 points (9-of-22 shooting), seven assists and five rebounds.

Following the game, Boosie shared his regrets in a video for talking trash to the two Memphis Grizzlies players.

"Don't talk s*** to Ja Morant and Desmond Bane," Boosie said. "It'd come back to haunt you."

Expand Tweet

Despite excellent outings from Brandon Ingram (24 points) and Zion Williamson (23 points), it was not enough to slow down the efforts of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are known to be a loud unit, which has earned them a reputation for being one of the most exciting young teams in the league.

Additionally, they aren't just all talk, as they can back it up with their performance on the court.

Be that as it may, the New Orleans Pelicans are in fifth place (a 38-25 record) in the Western Conference standings and have won seven games out of their last 10.