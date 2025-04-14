Pelicans' stunning front office move by firing EVP David Griffin leaves fans with hot takes: "Zion trade coming"

The New Orleans Pelicans are parting ways with executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin after six years at the helm. Griffin's firing was speculated after the team's abysmal campaign, with fans sending out hot takes about what's next for the franchise.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Pelicans fired Griffin on Monday morning after the team finished the season with a 21-61 record, which was the second-worst in franchise history. Team governor Gayle Benson called the decision difficult but necessary.

"After considerable thought and evaluation, I have decided to relieve David Griffin of his duties as executive vice president of basketball operations," Benson said. "This was a difficult decision, but one that I feel is necessary at this time to bring a fresh approach to our front office and build a culture that will deliver sustainable success, on and off the court. I am committed to hiring the right person to lead our basketball operations department and deliver an NBA Championship to our city. That is what our fans deserve."

NBA fans online began speculating that the New Orleans Pelicans are heading for a potential rebuild. One piece of assets they have is the divisive Zion Williamson, who plays like an All-Star when he's on the court. The problem with the former No. 1 pick is his inability to stay healthy and in good physical condition.

"Zion trade coming," a fan tweeted.

"Griffin couldn’t stop Zion going to Wendy’s and he got fired," one fan claimed.

"I think this could be fallout from Zion chasing p*rnstars and strippers more than he chases on court excellence," another fan speculated.

"He treated every Zion injury like it was the last meal!!" a fan wrote.

"Should’ve traded Zion to Buffalo Wild Wings," one fan joked.

"Zion is about to get traded," another fan remarked.

David Griffin was initially hired by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 after nearly a decade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Griffin was responsible for bringing back LeBron James to the Cavs in 2014 and building the roster that won the 2016 NBA championship.

In New Orleans, Griffin was tasked with getting as many assets as possible for Anthony Davis. He did just that, acquiring young players Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, as well as a bunch of draft picks.

However, all three young players are no longer in New Orleans. The picks that turned out to be Jaxson Hayes and Dyson Daniels are out of the Pelicans, while the 2025 first-round pick is unlikely to be a franchise-altering player. Herb Jones is still with the team, but he's a role player at best.

Will the Pelicans trade Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson played just 30 games this season, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals. He was at an All-Star level when healthy, which gives him some value if he becomes available for trade.

The New Orleans Pelicans are also rumored to be parting ways with coach Willie Green. It's not a signal for rebuilding, especially if they go after someone like Michael Malone and Taylor Jenkins. As for their front office, there are no clear candidates for the position left by David Griffin.

