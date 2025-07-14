"People make decisions": Pelicans’ Derik Queen dishes on draft criticism, Jeremiah Fears’ skills and fit with Zion Williamson

LAS VEGAS – As he has admired Derik Queen’s rebounding, passing and physical presence in two Summer League games, New Orleans Pelicans coach Corey Brewer already sees the early glimpses of a special player with a high trajectory.

“It’s through the roof, man,” Brewer said, shaking his head. “His potential is unlimited.”

The Pelicans loved Queen’s upside so much that they dealt their No. 23 pick and a 2026 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks so they could select Queen at No. 13. That move sparked criticism on why the Pelicans would give up a future asset amid uncertainty on if they can become a playoff contender next season.

As Queen has tried to give the Pelicans a strong first impression, has that commentary fueled him in any way?

“I don’t know if he’s using it as a chip,” Brewer said. “For him, he’s a confident dude. I just think he knows that he feels he’s that good. So he’s just has to go out here and prove it.”

Through two Summer League losses, Queen has proven he can become a double-double machine against the Minnesota Timberwolves (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Los Angeles Lakers (12 points, 13 rebounds). Queen also showed that he has plenty of work ahead. He committed seven turnovers against Minnesota. He collected seven fouls against the Lakers. Despite his strong passing, Queen recorded only one assist against the Lakers after posting three against the Wolves.

Throughout Queen’s Summer-League opener, Brewer spent time “trying to calm his nerves” and told him at halftime to “be yourself and just go out there and play.” Brewer became encouraged with Queen’s resiliency while figuring out how best to use him.

“It’s my first time being a head coach,” Brewer said. “So I got to watch the film and see how I can get him the ball and in better spots and in different situations so he can be a playmaker.”

By doing that, Queen could maximize his chemistry with Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

“I think they’ll complement each other great,” Brewer said. “The way Zion gets downhill, the way he passes the ball, I think they’re going to play good together.”

Queen spoke to Sportskeeda about some of those issues as well as his early impression of Pelicans rookie Jeremiah Fears.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

How do you evaluate your Summer League so far?

Queen: “I was just talking to one of the coaches. I understand the pace a little bit more and definitely the physicality. It’s about adapting to the game after my first-game struggles. It’s about going through it, of course. That’s what I did. I went through it first game and then picked it up in the second half. I just got to keep building and building and keep getting better.”

You’ve been catching elbows in these games. How do you adjust to the physicality and to the calls?

Queen: “There’s a lot of game and a lot of hustle. It happens. And of course, we get paid for it. So it’s all right.”

What else are you trying to accomplish in Summer League to feel prepared for your rookie season?

Queen: “I just want to keep getting better and keep getting more dominant day by day and trying to get my teammates involved and knocking down shots. I want to have an all-around game and get better on defense. I’m also having fun with it.”

What chemistry have you established with Jeremiah Fears so far?

Queen: “How Coach Brewer got us, we play certain possessions together and help each other out. I feel like we have chemistry with off-the-court things, but how Coach Brewer got us, there’s not a lot of actions with me and him. But we do have great chemistry. We text off the court and gotten to know each other off-the-court. Every time we go to practice, it’s me, him and Micah (Peavy). Sometimes we eat together. We conversate and talk about things.”

What’s been your impressions of Fears’ game so far?

Queen: “He’s quick. He’s got a great handle. He’s really good at basketball.”

How did it land with you that the Pelicans thought so highly of you that they’d trade up in the draft to select you?

Queen: “I feel like I’m a good player. I think they made a decision to get me because they wanted me. I felt like I’m a good player, and that I can be a good player for anyone. I just want to keep playing my game and keep doing what I’m doing every day. I want to keep building.”

There was some criticism that the Pelicans would trade a future first-round pick to do that. To what extent does that give you a chip?

Queen: “We’re on social media, and you don’t like to hear bad things about ourselves. But it’s life. People make decisions. People aren’t going to like every decision. So it’s like whatever. Everybody is just telling me to stay focused. It’s about me being myself.”

What do you think you can accomplish your rookie season?

Queen: “Playing on the actual NBA team, I think it’s actually going to be a lot easier because there are more experienced guys, better guys and older guys. They have the ability to shoot and they’re athletic. I feel like I can fit in perfectly.”

What chemistry do you think you and Zion can create together?

Queen: “Zion will tell me probably to get out of his way. So I’m going to get out of his way. I’ll throw lobs to Zion and just help him be the best version that he can play of himself.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

