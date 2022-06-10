“People would talk about Dirk Nowitzki as the best shooting big man ever, that’s over, Kevin Durant is the best shooting big man ever” - NBA analyst says KD’s size puts him in ‘rarefied air’, calls him a unicorn

Jayson Tatum has been compared to Kevin Durant for a while now, owing to his display in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Their game is said to have some similarities with how they read the play, shooting techniques and lots more.

Brendan Connelly @BConn63 Tatum, on how it feels to be battling Kevin Durant, who he idolized growing up: “I went to his camp when I was a freshman. I always envisioned when I took pictures with those guys that one day, I would be in their shoes. It’s cool.” Tatum, on how it feels to be battling Kevin Durant, who he idolized growing up: “I went to his camp when I was a freshman. I always envisioned when I took pictures with those guys that one day, I would be in their shoes. It’s cool.” https://t.co/AwQLcHWlLg

With Tatum having idolized KD early on while he was getting into the game, one can see how the similarities could be there. NBA analyst Chris Broussard disagrees, saying Durant is unique and they cannot be compared.

He went on to describe Durant as a unicorn being 7 feet tall and doing all that he does, stating that his height puts him in a "rarefied air." With Dirk Nowitzki being tagged as the best shooting big man, Broussard believes KD is the best shooting big man.

"The thing that KD has that will always have him kinda in rarefied air, is that he's 7 feet tall," Broussard said. "He's a unicorn, like people will talk about Dirk Nowitzki, the best shooting big man ever, that's over. Kevin Durant is the best shooting big man ever. He's a seven footer with legitimate guard skills and he can go off the dribble. He can finish at the rim, he can shoot the mid range and he can shoot the three."

weighs in on this and a lot more in the latest episode of "[Dirk's the] greatest big man shooter of all time. Although I respect KAT ... but for KAT to say that, come on." @KDTrey5 weighs in on this and a lot more in the latest episode of #TheETCs with @bansky out now: link.chtbl.com/r0Da-Sko "[Dirk's the] greatest big man shooter of all time. Although I respect KAT ... but for KAT to say that, come on."@KDTrey5 weighs in on this and a lot more in the latest episode of #TheETCs with @bansky out now: link.chtbl.com/r0Da-Sko https://t.co/UJdH4BMsxi

Earlier in the year on a boardroom podcast, Durant had called Notwitzi the best shooting big man of all-time in response to Karl-Anthony Towns calling himself the best. Durant had talked about how he constantly was learning to shoot like the German.

“There was a lot of bunnyhops into shots and jump-spins into shots that Dirk did,” Durant said. “The movements… I was practicing them. To see them do it, I understood how his shot was so sharp to a T, so I wanted to get to that point.”

Can Kevin Durant shoot himself to another championship title?

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives as Andre Drummond #0 of the Brooklyn Nets defends during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

Many have argued that Kevin Durant is unable to single-handedly inspire a team to win a championship title. The Brooklyn Nets forward has said that he needs a super team like the one he had with the Golden State Warriors to pull it off.

Unlike players like Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who have led their various teams to a championship title without a stellar cast.

Nick_2624 @chavez_gto Kevin Durant needed a super team , and still needs a super team to win a championship ! Kevin Durant needed a super team , and still needs a super team to win a championship !

The Association on FOX @TheAssociation



discusses Giannis being a win away from an NBA Championship without a Super Team during the "Super Team Era" 🦌 "LeBron and KD really haven’t won a championship yet without a Super Team." @Chris_Broussard discusses Giannis being a win away from an NBA Championship without a Super Team during the "Super Team Era" "LeBron and KD really haven’t won a championship yet without a Super Team."@Chris_Broussard discusses Giannis being a win away from an NBA Championship without a Super Team during the "Super Team Era" 💪🦌 https://t.co/8cjYCf4of4

While this speaks volumes to his capacity as one of the greatest players of all-time, there is no doubt what a great talent the four-time scoring champion is. Being 33 years of age, KD could lift the title again as he's got a few more years in the league if he stays healthy.

