"Perpetual s**t talker" - Carmelo Anthony reveals the backstory to Michael Jordan's combative Ryder Cup moment

10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony shared an account of his meeting with Michael Jordan at the Ryder Cup in September. Pictures from the event show Anthony spending time with Jordan, Brian Scalabrine, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter.

Speaking on Tuesday's episode of his "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast, Anthony discussed how Michael Jordan walked up to him and the other players at the Ryder Cup. According to Anthony, Jordan joined the group and started to trash-talk unprompted.

"MJ just came up, doing what MJ does and just start talking s***," Anthony said. "He's a perpetual shit talker." (Timestamp: 28:00).

Carmelo Anthony was recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame following a 19-season career in the league. He played 1,260 games for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers, averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for his career.

Anthony is widely regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, known for his ability to create separation from the triple-threat and his touch from mid-range. He has cemented his status as one of the all-time greats, despite never winning a championship.

"He's a different personality": Carmelo Anthony on discovering a different side of Michael Jordan with golf

According to Carmelo Anthony, Michael Jordan, who is known for his intense competitive spirit, keeps that part of his personality separate when not playing basketball.

Continuing his conversation on Tuesday's episode of his podcast, Anthony also discussed how he discovered a different side to Michael Jordan after spending time with him at non-basketball-related events.

"When he's in that element, he is a different personality," Anthony said. "It's like he's more relaxed. He is doing something completely away from what he's known for. ... When he's at a non-basketball event, he is having the best time." (Timestamp: 29:30).

Anthony suggested that this change in nature isn't just limited to golf, claiming that Jordan is visibly more relaxed at racing events. To Anthony's credit, the Chicago Bulls legend is often seen sitting with the pit crew and smoking cigars whenever he attends to watch his team, 23XI Racing.

