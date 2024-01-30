"PG13% making a surprise appearance": Paul George under the scanner as NBA fans rain down on Clippers star's off night

LA Clippers star wing Paul George had another off night against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The eight-time All-Star finished with just 13 points on 3-for-11 (27.3%) shooting, including missing all five of his 3-point attempts, as LA fell 118-108. Afterward, fans on X, formerly Twitter, made sure to let him hear about it.

George has been playing at an elite level for most of the season, with many fans campaigning for him to make his ninth All-Star team. However, he has battling recently, scoring 17 or fewer points in four of his last five games, including Monday.

His offensive struggles hadn’t been affecting the Clippers (30-15) too severely, as the team was riding a five-game winning streak. But that changed against the Cavaliers, as LA was unable to compensate for George’s lack of production.

Instead, Cleveland, led by star guard Donovan Mitchell’s 28 points and 12 assists on 52.4% shooting, secured a statement win over the Western Conference powerhouse. The victory marked the Cavaliers’ (28-16) 10th in their last 11 contests.

Following the game, fans were quick to blame the Clippers’ loss on George, with many mocking the oft-criticized veteran for his shooting struggles.

“Wayoff P already in playoff form,” one fan said.

“PG13% making a surprise appearance,” another said.

See below for some more of the top fan reactions to Paul George’s off night:

Paul George playing through groin injury

As for why Paul George’s production has dropped off lately, it likely has to do with injury.

George has reportedly been playing through a groin issue for the last five games. During that span, he is averaging just 16.0 points per game on 40.9% shooting.

After Monday’s loss to Cleveland, Clippers coach Ty Lue touched on George’s situation. He credited the 33-year-old for fighting through his injury. However, Lue noted that George has been on a minutes restriction.

“He's doing okay,” Lue said. “Just pushing through playing the way he has. We appreciate that. We need everybody we can get because he's still dangerous on the floor. Just monitoring to see how he feels. Making sure that he stays on his restriction.”

Lue also spoke about the possibility of George needing to miss time due to the injury.

“We need him on the floor if he can be out there,” Lue said. “If not, then we understand. We appreciate him being on the floor, fighting what he's going through.”

It remains to be seen if George will take time off to recover. But given his recent struggles, it might make sense for him to sit out a few games until he’s closer to 100%.

